What A Day!

Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Backlund named captain, Flames beat Jets in shootout

By TY PILSON
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The day began with a historic announcement.

Mikael Backlund was inked to a two-year deal and named the 21st captain in franchise history.

One of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, Backlund has skated in 908 career games and will top 1,000 with the Flaming C - an incredible achievement for a player with one team.

He has 185 goals and 492 points and as amazing as he's been on the ice, his work in the community and dedication to charities here is just as impressive.

The team held a press conference in Calgary prior to puck drop in Winnipeg to honour him. More on that below.

Just two-and-a-half hours after the presser started, the Flames hit the ice in the Manitoba capital for a preseason tilt with the Jets. Dryden Hunt and Connor Zary scored in regulation before Andrew Mangiapane iced it as the lone player to tally in a 3-2 shootout victory.

Dustin Wolf made 13 saves in the win.

Jansen Harkins opened the scoring at 7:28 for the homeside, getting the puck in the slot and snapping a wrister past starter Wolf.

Martin Pospisil burst down the ice with the puck and spun and fired a tricky shot a few minutes later, but Connor Hellebuyck was able to make the stop.

With the teams skating 4-on-4 late in the first period, Hunt tied it up diving to put a backhand into the cage with 22 seconds left, MacKenzie Weegar getting the assist.

The shots were 15-4 for the Flames after one.

Hunt sweeps home a loose puck to tie the game at one

The visitors came close to going ahead early in the second, still 4-on-4, when Kevin Rooney feed a streaking Nikita Zadorov who got around Brendan Dillon but couldn't beat Hellebuyck.

It stayed knotted at one after two periods.

Hellebuyck ended his night before the midway point of the frame, finishing with 12 saves on 13 shots. He was replaced by Oskari Salminen.

Parker Ford scored on a powerplay 3:20 into the third, but Zary scored a filthy wrister at 12:56 with a nasty toe drag to tie it up.

Zary drags the puck and fires a beauty top cheddar

O Captain, My Captain:

As mentioned above, it was a historic day for the franchise with the signing of Backlund and the forward being named captain.

"I don't think I could ever dream of being a captain in the NHL, and for a Canadian team as well," Backlund told Flames.com's Olivia McDonald. "It's just very special."

Backlund went on to talk about the impact former captains Jarome Iginla and Mark Giordano had on him as a player, his relationship with each Flames legend, and what he learned from them.

Watch that interview below, The Signing, as well as the full press conference with him and GM Craig Conroy.

"We're meant to be here in Calgary"

Watch Backlund - and Tilly - ink deal with GM Conroy

Watch the full press conference with our new captain

The Lineups:

The trios, d-pairings and goalies to start the game:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

DEFENCE

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Jonathan Aspirot

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, WPG 21

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, WPG 0-5

FO%: CGY 47.5, WPG 52.5%

Blocked shots: CGY 23, WPG 14

Hits: CGY 24, WPG 27

Scoring chances: CGY 27, WPG 26

High-danger scoring chances: CGY 14, WPG 9

Stats from NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick

Up Next:

It's the Battle of Alberta, pre-season edition, when the Flames host the Oilers Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets