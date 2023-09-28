What A Day!

The day began with a historic announcement.

Mikael Backlund was inked to a two-year deal and named the 21st captain in franchise history.

One of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, Backlund has skated in 908 career games and will top 1,000 with the Flaming C - an incredible achievement for a player with one team.

He has 185 goals and 492 points and as amazing as he's been on the ice, his work in the community and dedication to charities here is just as impressive.

The team held a press conference in Calgary prior to puck drop in Winnipeg to honour him. More on that below.

Just two-and-a-half hours after the presser started, the Flames hit the ice in the Manitoba capital for a preseason tilt with the Jets. Dryden Hunt and Connor Zary scored in regulation before Andrew Mangiapane iced it as the lone player to tally in a 3-2 shootout victory.

Dustin Wolf made 13 saves in the win.

Jansen Harkins opened the scoring at 7:28 for the homeside, getting the puck in the slot and snapping a wrister past starter Wolf.

Martin Pospisil burst down the ice with the puck and spun and fired a tricky shot a few minutes later, but Connor Hellebuyck was able to make the stop.

With the teams skating 4-on-4 late in the first period, Hunt tied it up diving to put a backhand into the cage with 22 seconds left, MacKenzie Weegar getting the assist.

The shots were 15-4 for the Flames after one.