Flames Mourn The Loss Of Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary

By Calgary Flames Staff
It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.

Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community.

The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meredith, children Noa and Johnny, parents Jane and Guy, sisters Kristen and Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense.

Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Calgary Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow.

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

