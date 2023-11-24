'See Where We're Really At'

DALLAS – Mentally, it’s easier to flush than you might think.

Games such as the one on Wednesday ‘happen’ over the course of an 82-game season. You don’t want them to – and, naturally, you do everything possible to keep those to a minimum – but some nights, you just don’t have it.

“It obviously wasn’t our best game. At all,” Rasmus Andersson said of a 4-2 loss to the Predators. “We didn't have the energy we needed and weren't as ready to play as we needed to be, for whatever reason. So, yeah, those games are going to happen. We can’t change it now. But we can focus on is the next one.

“We’ve been playing some really good hockey of late and with a really good team like this on the other side tonight, it’s a game that should get everyone feeling excited about the opportunity we have.”

That’s the thing.

The Flames have been playing better – to the tune of a 5-1-2 stretch in their previous eight before landing in the Music City.

Everything that went wrong that night was contradictory to the recent steps they’ve taken.

They were “slow, “sloppy” and with Chris Tanev pointing to a “gap” between the forwards and defence, the Flames allowed more scoring chances against (“a million,” according to the rugged blueliner) than they’re used to.

There was a time earlier in the campaign when a game like that could potentially cast doubt in the process.

But not anymore.

The Flames are cultivating an identity that Head Coach Ryan Huska can see tangibly, especially in times of adversity.