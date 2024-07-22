A benefit for the Flames, and a benefit for the community.

Hockey Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla spent 16 years as a Flames player, and he’s thrilled to see another step taken in the genesis of Scotia Place, following a ground-breaking ceremony and design reveal at the arena site Monday afternoon.

Construction on the state-of-the-art facility is expected to take three years, with the Flames slated to move into their new digs in the fall of 2027.

“I’m very excited about it,” Iginla said. “I like the Saddledome, some great memories there and stuff, but it’ll help the organization out a lot.”

Once completed, the Flames will move from one of the NHL’s oldest facilities to a modern event centre, a centrepiece for the city’s vision of a Culture and Entertainment District

And in three years’ time, when Scotia Place opens to the public, Iginla figures its amenities will not only help make Calgary a destination for NHL players, but also make the eastern edge of the downtown core a gathering space for the community.

“It’ll be easier to attract players,” he said. “Look what it did for Edmonton. You see, I know there’s lots of other things but downtown, the city, and the excitement around their building, so much is based on that.”

In addition to the arena, which will also serve as the new home of the Wranglers, Hitmen and Roughnecks, the 10-acre site will feature a community rink, outdoor and indoor plaza spaces, four restaurants, the Calgary Flames Team Store, and future development opportunity in the northeast corner.

In a release, the City of Calgary estimates new construction in the area will also provide homes for 8,000 people.

Suffice it to say, Iginla can’t wait to see the project come to life, both from a Flames perspective and in terms of the long-term vision for the community.

“I think this is bigger than just for hockey,” Iginla said. “I think it’ll be great for the city, and it’ll be really good for the team and the players that are there, too.”