Flames Host Oilers In Next Gen Showcase Game

Calgary, AB – The Calgary Flames will host the Edmonton Oilers in the Next Gen Showcase Game on Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is 4 p.m. MT with doors opening at 3 p.m. MT.

The game will feature the top prospects of the Flames as they face off against their Alberta rival in the second game of a two-game series. The first game will be played in Edmonton on Friday, Sept 12 at 7 p.m. MT.

All tickets for the Next Gen Showcase Game are $10.00 (taxes and fees included), with the proceeds going to the Calgary Flames Foundation. Children two and under are free. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

There will also be an opportunity to donate to the Calgary Flames Sports Bank so fans are encouraged to bring new or used sporting equipment.

Prior to and during the game, Flames Alumni will be on the concourse signing autographs. Fans can also enjoy interactive games on the concourse, meet Harvey the Hound, purchase 50/50 tickets and more.

Following the game, fans who purchase season tickets during the game will have the opportunity to join the Flames prospects on the ice for a group picture.

For fans unable to attend, both games of this home-and-home set will be streamed LIVE on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app.