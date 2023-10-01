Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Ownership, management and staff of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, along with the entire hockey community are mourning the passing of Calgary Flames Vice President of Data/Analytics and Assistant General Manager, Chris Snow. Chris was our friend and he will be sadly missed. Chris passed this evening following his battle with ALS. He was 42 years old.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chris' wife Kelsie, his son Cohen, and his daughter Willa whom we know he loved dearly.

"Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity, and hope. Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard.”

“Through his journey Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.”

“We will never replace a person like Chris; we simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day."

- Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy

Chris joined the Calgary Flames in 2011 as Director of Video and Statistical Analysis, later being promoted to the role of Assistant General Manager in 2019 and most recently receiving the title of Vice President, Data/Analytics and Assistant General Manager. His impact on the organization was immeasurable but can be clearly seen in the growth of the hockey research and development department that supports all aspects of Calgary Flames hockey operations.

Chris was diagnosed with ALS in June 2019. Chris and his wife Kelsie first made his diagnosis public in January 2020, when Chris was featured on Hockey Night in Canada to share the news of his diagnosis. What followed was an outpouring of support and fundraising efforts towards the fight against ALS and for #SnowyStrong. Since then, the Snowy Strong campaign has raised more than $575,000 to support ALS research and new treatments. Chris and Kelsie Snow originally had a goal in January 2020 to raise half a million dollars.

Through the Calgary Flames Foundation, the Snows have directed funds raised which includes $200,000 towards the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $80,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS - Chris' form of the disease. Plus, $240,000 towards the CAPTURE ALS initiative - a Canadian research platform that unites internationally renowned ALS neurologists and researchers with patients at sites around Canada.

The community banded together to raise funds for #SnowyStrong including #TrickShot4Snowy, #WEAKSIDESTRONG Challenge, pub nights, minor hockey fundraisers and helmet decals, charity hockey games, along with thousands of online donations.

Prior to joining the Flames, Chris previously worked as director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild between 2006 and 2010. Before entering team management, Chris worked as an NHL and MLB beat writer, covering the Minnesota Wild for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe.

A native of Melrose, Massachusetts, Chris earned degrees in journalism and policy studies at Syracuse University.

Service and condolences information will be shared at a later date.