Preview - Flames @ Jets

Tonight's game will be streamed LIVE right here on CalgaryFlames.com at 6 p.m. MT (Canada only)

By RYAN DITTRICK
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Winnipeg legend Randy Bachman wasn't talking about the NHL preseason when he and fellow rocker Neil Young crooned the smash-hit 'Prairie Town.'

But he may as well have.

'Just a kid full of dreams... Trying to outdo the next in line.'

Will the young players rise up, 'leave the nest' and show they belong in primetime?

The Flames are in Winnipeg tonight as we arrive at the halfway point of the NHL preseason – and time is running thin for those itching to make their mark.

The Flames were last in action on Monday, offerings fans a 2-for-1 special against the Pacific rival Seattle Kraken. In the first of the ‘split-squad’ affairs, Calgary dropped a 5-3 decision at the Scotiabank Saddledome. But out on the west coast, a younger Flames troupe prevailed 3-2 in a shootout, thanks to Ilya Solovyov’s two-point effort and a dirty dangle from Dillon Dube to ice it in the skills contest.

Solovyov and Calgary native Dryden Hunt tallied in regulation, while Yegor Sharangovich scored the other of the Flames’ two shootout markers.

Dan Vladar went distance in goal, stopping 35 shots in the victory.

Dube ends it in the shootout

“He was really the backbone tonight,” said Flames assistant coach Marc Savard, who ran the bench in the PNW. “He made some key saves when we needed him. He looked really sharp all night. When you get that back there, everybody has confidence ahead of you and it paid off tonight.

“We had a very young lineup and … it was good to get a good effort from everybody.”

In Calgary, Walker Duehr, Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane supplied the offence, but a two-goal game from Kailer Yamamoto powered the Kraken to victory at the ‘Dome.

Wolf finished with 24 saves.

The Jets, meanwhile, scored back-to-back wins over the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week to open their preseason schedule. Cole Perfetti scored the shootout winner in a 2-1 triumph on Sunday at Rogers Place, while five different goal-scorers and a tidy, 26-save shutout from Laurent Brossoit led the Manitoba crew to a 5-0 victory on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

“We're looking for chemistry, especially with that top line,” said Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness, who had newcomer Gabe Vilardi riding shotgun with top snipers Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. “Their roster wasn't as strong as ours, but the result – based on the lineup – we should have won that game and did.

“But it's more about chemistry with the lines. It's more of an evaluation of the new guys than anything.”

This is the fourth of eight preseason games for the Flames, who will return home on Friday to face their QEII rivals, before rounding out their exhibition slate against three familiar opponents – the Jets, Oilers and Canucks – in early October.

Tonight’s home game will be available right here on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App beginning at 6 p.m. MT.

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT?

The Flames will take to the ice for the morning skate at 10 a.m. MT. Stay tuned to CalgaryFlames.com for the latest information as lineups become available.

On Tuesday, the Flames trimmed their training-camp roster by nine – assigning 2023 fourth-round pick Jaden Lipinski to the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, while releasing Oliver Peer, Nathan Pilling, Oliver Tulk, Tyson Galloway, Donovan McCoy, Charles Cote, Quinn Mantei and Jari Kykkanen from their amateur tryouts.

Fifty-five players remain in camp.

JETS ROSTER
Position
Name
Number
G
Oskari Salminen
35
G
Connor Hellebuyck
37
D
Brenden Dillon
5
D
Ville Heinola
14
D
Declan Chisholm
45
D
Logan Stanley
64
D
Artemi Kniazev
65
D
Kyle Capobianco
77
F
Vladislav Namestnikov
7
F
Alex Iafallo
9
F
Jansen Harkins
12
F
Rasmus Kupari
15
F
Adam Lowry
17
F
Dominic Toninato
21
F
Mason Appleton
22
F
Jeffrey Viel
28
F
Jeff Malott
59
F
Nino Niederreiter
62
F
Parker Ford
73
F
Cole Perfetti
91

