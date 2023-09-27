Preview - Flames @ Jets

Winnipeg legend Randy Bachman wasn't talking about the NHL preseason when he and fellow rocker Neil Young crooned the smash-hit 'Prairie Town.'

But he may as well have.

'Just a kid full of dreams... Trying to outdo the next in line.'

Will the young players rise up, 'leave the nest' and show they belong in primetime?

The Flames are in Winnipeg tonight as we arrive at the halfway point of the NHL preseason – and time is running thin for those itching to make their mark.

The Flames were last in action on Monday, offerings fans a 2-for-1 special against the Pacific rival Seattle Kraken. In the first of the ‘split-squad’ affairs, Calgary dropped a 5-3 decision at the Scotiabank Saddledome. But out on the west coast, a younger Flames troupe prevailed 3-2 in a shootout, thanks to Ilya Solovyov’s two-point effort and a dirty dangle from Dillon Dube to ice it in the skills contest.

Solovyov and Calgary native Dryden Hunt tallied in regulation, while Yegor Sharangovich scored the other of the Flames’ two shootout markers.

Dan Vladar went distance in goal, stopping 35 shots in the victory.