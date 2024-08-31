'A Very Special Relationship'

Flames GM Craig Conroy pens a heartfelt tribute to Johnny and the Gaudreau family

20240831_Pair
By Craig Conroy
General Manager, Calgary Flames

There are no words to express my sorrow to the Gaudreau family.

Thank you for your patience yesterday as I composed myself to make this attempt to share my love for Johnny and the Gaudreaus, instead of my pain.

In 2014 we boarded a plane to Philadelphia with the goal of bringing the next Flames superstar back to Calgary.

While there were uncertain moments during our time in Philly, it was a successful trip and we brought “Johnny Hockey” home… signed, sealed, and delivered.

Over the next nine years, I had the privilege to have a front row seat to watch this young boy mature into a true NHL star but more importantly, to grow to be a wonderful man, son, husband, and father.

Our first meeting with Jane and Guy that night in Philly wasn’t exactly a warm one. Boston College had just been eliminated from the Frozen Four, and those two guys from Calgary were here to take their boy north of the border.

What we inherited with Johnny turned out to be a very special relationship with the Gaudreau family. Jane and Guy and their children came to love Calgary and Flames fans embraced them as their own. Jane and Guy pretty much became Rock Stars in this city, on most nights garnering more TV time then Johnny himself.

A tribute to our friend and his nine incredible years in Calgary

It became evident quickly that Johnny was raised the right way. That while he loved playing hockey, there was no comparison to the love for his family. The Gaudreaus are kind, generous, humble, and thoughtful people. A family who shared their son with us over nine years. And we are extremely grateful. We are also grateful to witness Johnny become that same family man with Meredith by his side and a family of their own. We know of all his accomplishments, becoming a father and husband was by far the one he was proudest.

I know there are no words that I can provide that will alleviate the suffering of losing both Johnny and Matthew. There isn’t a magic spell that will make us all feel better. But there is love that we can continue to share with the Gaudreaus that will play a part in helping them heal. The outpouring of social affection over the past 24 hours, helps. The organic vigil on the steps of the Saddledome, helps. And just as the Gaudreaus have shown us, being kind to one and other, helps.

To Johnny’s wife Meredith and children Noa and Lil’ Johnny, Jane and Guy, sister Katie and Kristen, and Matthew’s wife Madeline, Calgary will continue to be here for you and will always welcome you with open arms and hearts.

My heartfelt condolences.

- Conny

News Feed

'You Were Perfect'

Remembering Johnny

Flames Mourn The Loss Of Johnny Gaudreau

Start Time Changed For Oct. 22 vs. Pittsburgh

Centre Of Attention

'I Feel A Lot More Comfortable'

'Put Our Roots Down'

New Voice Of The Flames On Sportsnet

Teeing Off At The Italian Open

Social Buzz - 19.08.24

Pospisil, Slovakia To Chase Olympic Berth

'In My Best Shape'

'The Sky's The Limit'

Flames Re-Sign Yan Kuznetsov

Flames Re-Sign Adam Klapka

CSEC Job Fair

2024 Young Stars Classic Schedule Announced

Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf