There are no words to express my sorrow to the Gaudreau family.

Thank you for your patience yesterday as I composed myself to make this attempt to share my love for Johnny and the Gaudreaus, instead of my pain.

In 2014 we boarded a plane to Philadelphia with the goal of bringing the next Flames superstar back to Calgary.

While there were uncertain moments during our time in Philly, it was a successful trip and we brought “Johnny Hockey” home… signed, sealed, and delivered.

Over the next nine years, I had the privilege to have a front row seat to watch this young boy mature into a true NHL star but more importantly, to grow to be a wonderful man, son, husband, and father.

Our first meeting with Jane and Guy that night in Philly wasn’t exactly a warm one. Boston College had just been eliminated from the Frozen Four, and those two guys from Calgary were here to take their boy north of the border.

What we inherited with Johnny turned out to be a very special relationship with the Gaudreau family. Jane and Guy and their children came to love Calgary and Flames fans embraced them as their own. Jane and Guy pretty much became Rock Stars in this city, on most nights garnering more TV time then Johnny himself.