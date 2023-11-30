'You Always Want To Score First'

Thursday night’s a great night for a rubber match.

The Flames will close out the month of November against the same team against whom they opened it, when the Dallas Stars pay a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The three-game season series draws to a close, with each team holding one win thus far.

Tonight, Calgary’s focus is on starting the game - and finishing the month - with a bang.

The Flames are one of only five NHL teams with more wins this season when surrendering the opening goal than when scoring it.

But according to Blake Coleman, early deficits don’t necessarily translate to a lack of energy out of the gate.

"We’ve had pretty good starts, some games better than others,” Coleman said following Thursday's morning skate. “But I think this is a game where there’s no excuse not to have a lot of energy from the jump, and an opportunity for us to get on top of a team.

“In this league, you prefer to play with the lead than chase it, but the good news is, we’ve found ways to be successful in both situations.”