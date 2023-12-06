Flames Fall To Wild

Mikael Backlund and Connor Zary scored for Calgary, but the Flames were beaten 5-2 by the visiting Wild Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Defenceman Ilya Solovyov drew into the lineup for the homeside, along with forward Walker Duehr, and assisted on Zary’s tally for his first NHL point.

Dan Vladar was busy early and made 13 saves on 16 shots before being replaced by Dustin Wolf in the second period, who finished with 11 saves on 14 shots.

Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves for the Wild.

The team announced earlier Tuesday that Jacob Markstrom is week-to-week with a fractured finger, but no surgery was required, which led to Wolf's recall from the AHL Wrangers.

The visitors opened the scoring just 1:23 in when Marcus Foligno beat Solovyov and fired a rocket under the bar as he fell to the ice that went in-and-out so fast the officials didn’t signal a goal. Eventually the war room in Toronto signalled the off-ice officials to sound the horn and stop play, the ref then sending everyone to centre ice for a faceoff.

Vladar was tested early and often, making a pair of stellar saves a minute apart later in the frame. First he got his glove on a forehand-backhand attempt by Pat Maroon on a partial breakaway after a turnover at the Flames blueline, then he stoned Jonas Brodin who skated into the slot and took a pass from behind the net and one-timed the puck from one knee.

Then just before the midway point of the period, he denied Joel Eriksson Ek right on the doorstep.

The highlight of the opening 20 for Calgary was Jonathan Huberdeau laying a huge hit on Brandon Duhaime deep in the Wild zone.