Down to the Wire

It was wild one in the final minutes Friday night.

Brad Malone scored halfway through overtime, slipping a backhand between the pads of Dan Vladar to give the Oilers a 2-1 preseason victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The game marked the debut of Mikael Backlund wearing the 'C' after signing a new two-year deal Wednesday and being named the franchise's 21st captain.

Backlund appeared to score with 2:38 left to make it 2-0 for the Flames, but the officials then waived it off citing goaltender interference on Blake Coleman.

The Flames challenged saying Coleman was pushed into the blue paint and Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell but after review, the call stood.

Calgary went a man down after losing the challenge and youngster Dylan Holloway knotted it up with 1:40 to go.

Then during the final ticks of the frame, Backlund got a backhand on net and the puck went to Jordan Oesterle, who got a shot and then newcomer Yegor Sharangovich looked to score the winner with .1 of a second left but on second look, the puck had not crossed the line before time expired forcing the OT frame.

Elias Lindholm scored the Calgary marker, while Vladar made 22 saves.

Prior to puck drop, the team honoured Assistant GM Chris Snow. Watch the video below.