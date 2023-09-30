News Feed

Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Down to the Wire

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

IMG_7400
By TY PILSON
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

It was wild one in the final minutes Friday night.

Brad Malone scored halfway through overtime, slipping a backhand between the pads of Dan Vladar to give the Oilers a 2-1 preseason victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The game marked the debut of Mikael Backlund wearing the 'C' after signing a new two-year deal Wednesday and being named the franchise's 21st captain.

Backlund appeared to score with 2:38 left to make it 2-0 for the Flames, but the officials then waived it off citing goaltender interference on Blake Coleman.

The Flames challenged saying Coleman was pushed into the blue paint and Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell but after review, the call stood.

Calgary went a man down after losing the challenge and youngster Dylan Holloway knotted it up with 1:40 to go.

Then during the final ticks of the frame, Backlund got a backhand on net and the puck went to Jordan Oesterle, who got a shot and then newcomer Yegor Sharangovich looked to score the winner with .1 of a second left but on second look, the puck had not crossed the line before time expired forcing the OT frame.

Elias Lindholm scored the Calgary marker, while Vladar made 22 saves.

Prior to puck drop, the team honoured Assistant GM Chris Snow. Watch the video below.

We pay tribute to one of our own. #SnowyStrong will live on forever

Oesterle - who has been strong all camp - played an Oilers 2-on-1 perfectly, blocking the cross-ice pass attempt which led to a Flames 2-on-1 the other way. Nazem Kadri carried the puck up and held it, snapping a wrister that Campbell stopped, Dillon Dube getting a whack at the rebound that was sitting in the blue paint but not able to put it home.

Just past the midway mark, Holloway got a breakaway after a turnover in the Oilers zone, but his attempt at a backhand around the outstretched left pad of Vladar - who was in perfect position - went wide of the far pipe.

With 7:24 left in the opening frame, the Flames went to the powerplay, Matt Coronato getting a good look but unable to beat Campbell high, shortside.

Shots were 12-4 for the homeside after 20 minutes.

Not long after they killed off a Too Many Men penalty, Lindholm would open the scoring.

Ilya Solovyov made a cross-ice pass up high to his d-partner Jeremie Poirier, who snapped a wrister from distance that hit Lindholm and beat Campbell shortside at 12:55. The goal was originally credited to Poirier but changed later.

Lindholm gets a piece of the Poirier point shot to open the scoring

The Lineups:

The trios, d-pairings and goalies to start the game:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Clark Bishop

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Jeremie Poirier - Ilya Solovyov

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"We're still trying to find our game"

"My body felt good for the first time in a long time"

"We came hard, we were buzzing"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 34, EDM 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, EDM 1-5

FO%: CGY 48.3%, EDM 51.7%

Blocked shots: CGY 11, EDM 15

Hits: CGY 9, EDM 12

Scoring chances: CGY 15, EDM 16

High-danger scoring chances: CGY 6, EDM 6

Stats from NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers 29.09.23

Check out all the action from ice level at the Scotiabank Saddledome, courtesy of team photog Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames host the Jets Monday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Click here for tickets