Matt Coronato was on a mission off the opening faceoff, getting a couple of steals and wiring one shot wide before forcing Karel Vejmelka to make a big early stop after.

Utah HC opened the scoring at 8:51 when Lawson Crouse managed to get a shot off with a bouncing puck that found twine shortside.

Vladar made a big stop on Nick Schmaltz to keep it a one-goal game when he flashed the leather on his attempt from the right slot after a turnover in the Flames zone.

Coronato had another great look with just over four minutes to go in the frame, spinning and firing one that Vejmelka denied.

Just 19 seconds after killing off a powerplay, the Flames went to the man advantage and evened things up at late at 19:51.

Rasmus Andersson fed Nazem Kadri for a one-timer in the right faceoff dot that Vejmelka stopped but Coleman was right there in the doorstep to put it home with the Utah ‘tender laid out face down on the ice as he tried to sprawl to make the save.