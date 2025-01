Rasmus Andersson on the loss:

"I just thought we got off our game, especially in the third. Stretches, we were there, stretches we weren’t. Cost us today, just not a good enough third period."

On the lack of polish overall:

"It was just sloppy out there, honestly. Not good enough. Too many turnovers - they have a lot of skill up front - you give ‘em time and space, they’re going to score and they did. Kinda left Vladdy out to dry in the third, so as I said, just not good enough in the third."