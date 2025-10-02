Flames Extend Head Coach Ryan Huska

The Flames announced today that they have extended head coach Ryan Huska for two more seasons.

Huska has coached in the Flames organization since the 2014-15 season, in which he was appointed head coach of the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack. He would go on to coach the Flames top prospects in Stockton, posting a 135-118-27 record in four years as an AHL bench boss. In 2018, Huska became an assistant coach with the Flames where he spent five seasons before becoming the 24th head coach in Flames franchise history on June 12, 2023.

In two seasons as the Flames head coach, Huska has led the club to a 79-66-19 record and coming within one point of a playoff appearance in 2024-25.

“We’re thrilled to extend Ryan for two more years,” stated Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “He’s done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction. His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding. We believe in his vision and are confident he’s the right coach to lead us forward.”

Huska started his coaching career in 2002 as an assistant coach with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League and was appointed as the club's head coach in 2007. Two years after being appointed, Huska led the Rockets, and current Flames captain Mikael Backlund, to a WHL Championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup. He spent seven years as the Rockets head coach and finished his junior coaching career with an overall record 303-164-37.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team and to build on the foundation we’ve started,” said Huska. “I believe in this group, in their character, talent, and potential. I’m excited about the direction we are heading. I want to thank Craig, the ownership, and the entire organization for their trust and support. We are committed to pushing forward and bringing success back to Calgary.”

Over the course of his coaching career in Kelowna, the Trail, BC native helped guide his teams to four Memorial Cup appearances, winning in 2004 over the Gatineau Olympiques.

As a player, Huska spent his junior career as a teammate of former Flames captain and current special advisor to the general manager Jarome Iginla with the Kamloops Blazers, winning three Memorial Cups in 1992, 1994 and 1995, which ties a CHL record. In total, he has competed for the Memorial Cup on seven occasions, winning four titles. He has also represented Canada on three occasions as an assistant coach in 2011 and 2012 at the World Junior Championship, and as an assistant coach at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Huska was drafted in the third round, 76th overall, in the 1993 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and played three years with the Hawks IHL team in Indianapolis before making his NHL debut on May 1, 1995, against Calgary. He completed his playing career in 2000 following his final two seasons with the Islanders and Coyotes AHL clubs.

Ryan and his wife Denise have two daughters Hanna and Olivia and son Luke and have called Calgary home since 2014.