Flames Drop Decision To Mammoth

Cooley makes 29 saves in 3-1 setback

By Chris Wahl
SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Cooley hadn't started an NHL game in almost 18 months.

But in his Flames debut, he did everything he could to give Calgary a chance to win, making 29 saves in a 3-1 setback to the Utah Mammoth in a feisty affair Wednesday at the Delta Center.

Rasmus Andersson opened the scoring for the Flames - playing their second game in as many nights, with a dose of challenging international travel mixed in - but Karel Vejmelka shut the door the rest of the way, turning aside 19 shots in a winning effort for the home side.

For the third straight game, the Flames held a lead through 20 minutes of play, taking a 1-0 lead on Andersson's first of the season at the 8:37 mark.

On a Calgary powerplay, Nazem Kadri grabbed the puck in the right circle then sifted a pass cross-ice to Frost, who then fired the puck to the slot for Andersson to redirect.

His first effort was kicked out by Vejmelka, but the Swedish blueliner was right there to bat the rebound home.

Zayne Parekh had an opportunity to extend the lead later in the period, dangling around a forward at the top of the left circle, but his low shot was parried out of play by Vejmelka.

That set up an opportunity for Cooley to put his stamp on the game, which he did on a Mammoth powerplay late in the period. A glove save off Nick Schmaltz, a blocker stop off Dylan Guenther and a breakaway save off a streaking Logan Cooley - all in the final 1:15 of the frame - helped the Flames hold the lead at the break.

Cooley made 16 more saves in period two, his best coming early in the frame when he dove across his crease to deny Lawson Crouse on a wraparound attempt. In fact, seven of those 16 stops came within the first 4:05 of the middle stanza as the hosts charged out of the gate looking for the equalizer.

They got it - through Barrett Hayton - then JJ Peterka gave the Mammoth the lead on a breakaway after pouncing on a loose puck at his own blue line.

But thanks to Cooley, the Flames hung around, and had a glorious chance in the dying embers of the frame on a partial breakaway from Morgan Frost.

In the third, Vejmelka stopped Matt Coronato on a pair of point-blank chances, one coming with just over three-and-a-half minutes left on the clock. He also denied Kadri on a mid-period breakaway attempt, spurning Kadri's backhand effort with his left pad.

Utah iced it with an empty-netter from Kevin Stenlund in the final minute.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 20, UTA 32

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, UTA 0-6

Faceoffs: CGY 56.6%, UTA 43.4%

Hits: CGY 21, UTA 25

Blocked shots: CGY 14, UTA 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, UTA 17

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, UTA 7

Up Next:

The Flames are back in action Saturday night for a rematch with the Golden Knights in Vegas at 8 p.m. MT, before returning home to host the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday at 7:30 p.m. MT. TICKETS

