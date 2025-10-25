Flames Defeated By Jets

Calgary suffers 5-3 setback in Winnipeg

251024_CGYatWPG
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

WINNIPEG — The Jets scored four times in the second period, then held off the Flames with a 5-3 triumph Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman counted the Calgary markers, with Backlund and Coleman each recording a goal and an assist.

Zayne Parekh logged his first NHL assist on Kadri's goal, while Sam Honzek registered his first NHL point on Coleman's second-period marker.

Kadri got the Flames going early in the first, drawing two penalties inside the opening five minutes.

On the second Calgary powerplay, he cashed in, too, converting on a one-timer from the right circle after a crisp, cross-ice feed from centre Morgan Frost.

Kadri steps into powerplay one-timer to open scoring in Winnipeg

Joel Hanley nearly extended the lead about seven minutes later when the puck fell to him in the high slot after some extended pressure down low. His wrist shot sailed past Comrie, but caromed off the crossbar and went out of play.

The Jets found their engines in period two, though, scoring four times - twice via the powerplay. Kyle Connor tied it at 5:19 on an odd-man rush, then Jonathan Toews tapped in a feed from the corner from inside the blue paint.

Gabe Vilardi scored a third for the Jets just shy of the midway mark, but the Flames got one back thanks to some hard work by the Backlund line. Sam Honzek won a puck battle on the left wall, chipped the disc on to Blake Coleman who, in turn, spun it into the high slot for Backlund. The Calgary captain then drove the net, deked, and patiently pushed the puck into the yawning cage past Comrie's right pad.

Backlund dekes out Comrie to tally in second period

The Jets restored their two-goal lead through Alex Iafallo, and took a 4-2 advantage into the intermission.

Backlund and Coleman converted again 8:27 into period three, the Flames captain spinning a puck to the front of the net for Coleman, who took the pass on his backhand, switched to the forehand and wristed it past Comrie for his third goal of the season.

Coleman scores big third-period marker

But despite some furious pressure late - notably a chance at the side of the net for Rasmus Andersson that Comrie lunged at, and parried away with his mask, it was as close as the Flames would come.

Vladislav Namestnikov iced it with an empty-netter with eight seconds to play.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

GettyImages-2242755331
GettyImages-2242755337
GettyImages-2242756866
GettyImages-2242756959
GettyImages-2242761444
+9 GettyImages-2242761475
GettyImages-2242761499
GettyImages-2242761690
GettyImages-2242762144
GettyImages-2242762153
GettyImages-2242762181
GettyImages-2242762255
GettyImages-2242762353
GettyImages-2242773436
GettyImages-2242773871

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Jets 24.10.25

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

They Said It:

"You're not going to win hockey games when you take eight penalties"

"We've got to stay out of the box"

"5-on-5, I thought we were the better team"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, WPG 32

Powerplay: CGY 1-6, WPG 2-8

Faceoffs: CGY 39.3%, WPG 60.7%

Hits: CGY 16, WPG 19

Blocked shots: CGY 10, WPG 13

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 26, WPG 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, WPG 6

Up Next:

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday at 6 p.m. MT to host the New York Rangers. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY at WPG | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens

Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Canadiens

'Do It For The Guys'

Flames Fall To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Fall In Vegas

Game Day Notebook - 18.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

'I'm Ready To Go'

Flames Drop Decision To Mammoth

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Mammoth