Flames Defeated By Jets

WINNIPEG — The Jets scored four times in the second period, then held off the Flames with a 5-3 triumph Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman counted the Calgary markers, with Backlund and Coleman each recording a goal and an assist.

Zayne Parekh logged his first NHL assist on Kadri's goal, while Sam Honzek registered his first NHL point on Coleman's second-period marker.