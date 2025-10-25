Flames Defeated By Jets

Joel Hanley nearly extended the lead about seven minutes later when the puck fell to him in the high slot after some extended pressure down low. His wrist shot sailed past Comrie, but caromed off the crossbar and went out of play.
The Jets found their engines in period two, though, scoring four times - twice via the powerplay. Kyle Connor tied it at 5:19 on an odd-man rush, then Jonathan Toews tapped in a feed from the corner from inside the blue paint.
Gabe Vilardi scored a third for the Jets just shy of the midway mark, but the Flames got one back thanks to some hard work by the Backlund line. Sam Honzek won a puck battle on the left wall, chipped the disc on to Blake Coleman who, in turn, spun it into the high slot for Backlund. The Calgary captain then drove the net, deked, and patiently pushed the puck into the yawning cage past Comrie's right pad.