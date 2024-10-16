Say What - 'We're Off To A Good Start'

What was said following the Flames' 3-1 win over the Blackhawks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
By Calgary Flames Staff

Rasmus Andersson on the early-season success:

"We played our system. Our system is, we reload hard and we don’t give too much up. Except for the first period in Vancouver, I thought we’ve done an unbelievable job with that, that’s the reason why we’re 4-0."

On he and his teammates being committed to shot-blocking:

"It’s a non-negotiable in our team. The boys love it, it builds character. It builds that good team atmosphere. We’re having fun with each other on the ice and off the ice."

"The boys love it, it builds character"

Dustin Wolf on teammates blocking shots:

"It’s pretty motivating. I do it with gear on, but they do it with a whole lot of nothing. It’s pretty special, especially in the last couple minutes, Kirky a couple huge blocks. There were guys throughout the game that were sacrificing their bodies, in tight games like that, you need sacrifices to win."

On his 31-save performance:

"I felt great, I was seeing it well from early on. I think there’s extra motivation, you see a guy like Bedard over there, who’s the next big thing, it’s rewarding to go out there and shut him down. At the end of the day, we’re trying to get wins, and we’re off to a good start."

"Matty's one of a kind"

Matt Coronato on closing out the 3-1 win:

"It’s a close game, coming out with a win in those kind of games maybe feels a little bit better. It was great to see how we (bore) down at the end and got the job done."

On his role and two-goal performance:

"I want to be able to help this team win in any kind of situation. I want to be trusted. My goal is just to help the team win, and do that any way I can, so it feels good."

On playing with Ryan Lomberg and Justin Kirkland:

"They’re both great players, they both play with a lot of energy, play a hard, heavy game. It’s fun to play with players like that."

"My goal is to help this team any way I can"

Ryan Huska on the Lomberg-Kirkland-Coronato line:

"I thought they were excellent, all of them again. They brought energy, they played the game the right way, they ended up on the scoresheet twice, in a close game. I thought the three of them, for two nights in a row, have given us great efforts and great games."

On Kevin Bahl's start to the season:

"He was our best defenceman tonight, in my opinion. His reach is really good, and he’s able to close quick on people, and when he’s strong on pucks, he’s a difficult guy to play against. For a guy that missed most of camp, I think he’s done a really good job early in the year. Ras and him are starting to find a bit of chemistry, which was our hope when the season started, so hopefully they continue to do that."

On his team's 4-0-0 start:

"We’ve had goaltending, that’s a start for us, we’ve had some timely goals that we’ve been able to score, and I think the guys are committed to playing the right way away from the puck, so we’ve become a harder team to play against."

"They brought energy"

