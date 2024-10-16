Say What - 'We're Off To A Good Start'

Ryan Huska on the Lomberg-Kirkland-Coronato line:
"I thought they were excellent, all of them again. They brought energy, they played the game the right way, they ended up on the scoresheet twice, in a close game. I thought the three of them, for two nights in a row, have given us great efforts and great games."
On Kevin Bahl's start to the season:
"He was our best defenceman tonight, in my opinion. His reach is really good, and he’s able to close quick on people, and when he’s strong on pucks, he’s a difficult guy to play against. For a guy that missed most of camp, I think he’s done a really good job early in the year. Ras and him are starting to find a bit of chemistry, which was our hope when the season started, so hopefully they continue to do that."
On his team's 4-0-0 start:
"We’ve had goaltending, that’s a start for us, we’ve had some timely goals that we’ve been able to score, and I think the guys are committed to playing the right way away from the puck, so we’ve become a harder team to play against."