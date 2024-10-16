Say What - 'We're Off To A Good Start'

Rasmus Andersson on the early-season success:

"We played our system. Our system is, we reload hard and we don’t give too much up. Except for the first period in Vancouver, I thought we’ve done an unbelievable job with that, that’s the reason why we’re 4-0."

On he and his teammates being committed to shot-blocking:

"It’s a non-negotiable in our team. The boys love it, it builds character. It builds that good team atmosphere. We’re having fun with each other on the ice and off the ice."