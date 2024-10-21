Practice Notebook - 21.10.24

The Flames returned to practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday in preparation for this week's three-game homestand, which begins with a visit from the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS
The following lines and pairings were used during practice:
FORWARDS
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
Kevin Rooney
DEFENCEMEN
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley - Tyson Barrie
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf