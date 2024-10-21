Practice Notebook - 21.10.24

Wolfie And The Kid

Dustin Wolf had a brush with a hockey legend at an early age.

And there’s a chance he could share the ice again with Sidney Crosby Tuesday night, when the Flames host the Penguins at the 'Dome.

Wolf shared a story Monday about a memorable childhood experience - at age 11, he skated alongside Crosby in a couple of ice sessions set up by their agent, Pat Brisson, in Los Angeles.

“(I was) pretty star-struck at that point,” Wolf admitted.

The Wolfs and Brissons are family friends, he explained, and Crosby was in town skating as part of a return-to-play program.

The young netminder says he didn’t get to face Sid the Kid 1-on-1, however.

“They were like, ‘His shot’s pretty heavy, so we’ll get you out of the way a bit,’” Wolf said with a chuckle.

“I was so young at that point, it was more like, ‘I want to let him do his thing,’ and kind of just sit in the background and watch what was going on,” he added. “For real, being that young and seeing a guy - I think he had already won a couple Cups at that point - it was pretty remarkable.”