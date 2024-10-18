Practice Notebook -18.11.24

Defensive Depth

Friday’s practice saw a new look pairing with Tyson Barrie skating alongside MacKenzie Weegar ahead of Saturday’s divisional bout.

Barrie made his official Flames debut against his former club Sunday in Edmonton, which saw him pair up with Brayden Pachal.

The defensive depth has given the Flames flexibility to mix and match for games, as they look to not only create chemistry but also keep the internal battles going.

“If you want to be a good team, you have to have depth on the backend,” Barrie said. “I think we certainly have that, a lot of good guys and guys who understand the situation. We’re deep on the backend.”

The veteran rearguard has been waiting patiently to hear his number called again as the squad look to keep the perfect start intact tomorrow night against the Kraken.

“We don’t know officially what our lineup is going to be tomorrow,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “But we do feel like we have eight defenceman who are capable of playing. I like it because its competition and it forces guys to be at their best.”

“He (Barrie) is mature. He understands how to play the game, we all know he has a special skill set. He helps the power play however that may be, whether that’s brining the puck up the ice or moving it around the offensive zone. That’s one of his strengths so we want to make sure we take advantage of that for sure.”