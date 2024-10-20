Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

Mikael Backlund on having the season-opening win streak snapped:
“Tight game, fast-paced game, but it's going to be hard to win games when we take that many penalties. Both powerplays scored, (but we) just lost our momentum in the second with too many penalties. I thought the game got away a little bit from us, but I thought we played decent in the third – had some looks. A tight game overall.”
On needing to be more disciplined:
“It's hard, especially for guys who don't get to play that much (because) they're sitting on the bench for a while. Just lose that rhythm when you take that many penalties - you create momentum for the other team. We know that and now we've got to bounce back the next game.”