Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

Rasmus Andersson on settling for a point in Seattle:

“(The Kraken are) a hard-working team. I didn't love our puck play today. I thought we were a little sloppy with that. They're playing a similar style to us, they're working hard, so you've really got to manage the pucks and I thought we had a little bit too many turnovers. Just sloppy play with the puck. ... I think it was pretty consistent throughout the night. I still thought we defended pretty well. I mean, their goal comes on a 5-on-3. Other than that, away from the puck, I think we were pretty good. But with the puck, we could've been way better.”

On the Flames’ third-period push:

“Maybe the last four or five minutes, we had some looks. But that's usually how it is in a 1-1 game. The team that plays with the puck, it's going to feel like they have a little bit more pressure and that was a good stretch, but... Not good enough with the puck tonight.”

On Dan Vladar’s night between the pipes:

“Really good. I loved Vladdy's game. He battled. Hard game for him. Not a whole lot of shots - and then a bunch of powerplays - and then not a whole lot of shots and a bunch of powerplays again. Tricky night for him, but he played outstanding.”