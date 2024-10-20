Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

What was talked about following a 2-1 OT loss to the Kraken

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on having the season-opening win streak snapped:

“Tight game, fast-paced game, but it's going to be hard to win games when we take that many penalties. Both powerplays scored, (but we) just lost our momentum in the second with too many penalties. I thought the game got away a little bit from us, but I thought we played decent in the third – had some looks. A tight game overall.”

On needing to be more disciplined:

“It's hard, especially for guys who don't get to play that much (because) they're sitting on the bench for a while. Just lose that rhythm when you take that many penalties - you create momentum for the other team. We know that and now we've got to bounce back the next game.”

"We've got to stay out of the box"

Rasmus Andersson on settling for a point in Seattle:

“(The Kraken are) a hard-working team. I didn't love our puck play today. I thought we were a little sloppy with that. They're playing a similar style to us, they're working hard, so you've really got to manage the pucks and I thought we had a little bit too many turnovers. Just sloppy play with the puck. ... I think it was pretty consistent throughout the night. I still thought we defended pretty well. I mean, their goal comes on a 5-on-3. Other than that, away from the puck, I think we were pretty good. But with the puck, we could've been way better.”

On the Flames’ third-period push:

“Maybe the last four or five minutes, we had some looks. But that's usually how it is in a 1-1 game. The team that plays with the puck, it's going to feel like they have a little bit more pressure and that was a good stretch, but... Not good enough with the puck tonight.”

On Dan Vladar’s night between the pipes:

“Really good. I loved Vladdy's game. He battled. Hard game for him. Not a whole lot of shots - and then a bunch of powerplays - and then not a whole lot of shots and a bunch of powerplays again. Tricky night for him, but he played outstanding.”

"Not good enough with the puck tonight"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the game played out:

“I don't know that there was a lot of flow. It was a tight-checking game. When you look at it, a pretty good road game in a lot of ways. We were good away from the puck, I thought we limited chances against, for the most part. We just weren't sharp WITH the puck. And I think that's where the game caught up to us in the end.

“We found a way to hang around and found a way to get a point out of here in a tougher building to play in. That's the positive side of it. I think we can make it a little easier on ourselves as we move forward by being better with the puck.”

On where the ‘puck play’ needed improvement:

“It's everywhere, from getting out of our zone cleaner, it allows you to enter the offensive zone cleaner. And I thought, at times, with it we were stubborn. We were trying to make plays against a team that's notorious for tracking back hard and at times I thought we over-handled the puck instead of just putting it behind and looking to work down low.”

"I think we can make it a little easier on ourselves"

