Future Watch Update - 21.10.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 9 games

Basha scored a short-handed goal, adding an assist Saturday night as the Tigers doubled up the defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

He finished the night with an eye-popping 10 shots on goal.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 9 games

Hurtig collected an assist Wednesday night in Calgary’s 5-4 overtime loss to Red Deer, then helped the Hitmen post a 6-1 home-ice win Saturday versus Lethbridge.

His Hitmen face Andrew Basha and the Tigers in Medicine Hat Wednesday night.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 9 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips sit in first place in the Western Conference with an 8-2-0 record, thanks in part to a 3-0 shutout win in Portland Saturday night.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points in 11 games

Laing scored his fifth goal of the season Wednesday as the Cougars knocked off the Tigers 8-1 on the road, then posted an assist in Friday’s loss at Lethbridge.