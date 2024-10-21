Future Watch Update - 21.10.24

WHL
Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 9 games
Basha scored a short-handed goal, adding an assist Saturday night as the Tigers doubled up the defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.
He finished the night with an eye-popping 10 shots on goal.
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 9 games
Hurtig collected an assist Wednesday night in Calgary’s 5-4 overtime loss to Red Deer, then helped the Hitmen post a 6-1 home-ice win Saturday versus Lethbridge.
His Hitmen face Andrew Basha and the Tigers in Medicine Hat Wednesday night.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 9 games
Jamieson and the Silvertips sit in first place in the Western Conference with an 8-2-0 record, thanks in part to a 3-0 shutout win in Portland Saturday night.
Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points in 11 games
Laing scored his fifth goal of the season Wednesday as the Cougars knocked off the Tigers 8-1 on the road, then posted an assist in Friday’s loss at Lethbridge.