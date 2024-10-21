Future Watch Update - 21.10.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 9 games

Basha scored a short-handed goal, adding an assist Saturday night as the Tigers doubled up the defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

He finished the night with an eye-popping 10 shots on goal.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 9 games

Hurtig collected an assist Wednesday night in Calgary’s 5-4 overtime loss to Red Deer, then helped the Hitmen post a 6-1 home-ice win Saturday versus Lethbridge.

His Hitmen face Andrew Basha and the Tigers in Medicine Hat Wednesday night.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 9 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips sit in first place in the Western Conference with an 8-2-0 record, thanks in part to a 3-0 shutout win in Portland Saturday night.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points in 11 games

Laing scored his fifth goal of the season Wednesday as the Cougars knocked off the Tigers 8-1 on the road, then posted an assist in Friday’s loss at Lethbridge.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 2 games

Lipinski made his return to the Giants in Saturday’s 10-1 win over Prince Albert, then collected his first WHL point of the season Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss at Wenatchee.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 10 games

Battaglia collected a helper Thursday night in a 2-1 overtime setback at Erie.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 9 games

Mews racked up three assists over his final two appearances of the week, earning a point in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss at Brampton and two helpers Sunday in a 5-3 loss against Barrie.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 9 games

Misa’s Steelheads, ranked #2 in the CHL Top 10 this week, earned three of a possible four points in home contests against Ottawa and Saginaw.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 8 games

Parekh earned first star honours Friday night, scoring twice - including the game-winner - as Saginaw knocked off London 5-1 in a Memorial Cup final rematch.

He had nine shots on goal and an assist Sunday at Oshawa.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 9 games

Gridin earned assists in both Cataractes games this past weekend, upping his point total to seven in nine games.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
3 goals, 10 assists, 13 points in 9 games

Morin extended his point streak to eight games in a big way, helping the top-ranked Wildcats go 2-1-0 on the weekend.

He started the week with an assist Thursday in Moncton’s 8-5 win over Saint John, then chipped in with four helpers Friday night in a 7-1 triumph over Chicoutimi.

Morin closed out his week with two assists Sunday at Cape Breton; his Wildcats begin the week one point out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

He’ll face fellow Flames prospect Matvei Gridin and the Shawinigan Cataractes this coming Saturday night.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 4 games

Hoskin had a goal Friday night in Niagara’s 3-3 tie at RPI, then chipped in with an assist Saturday as the Purple Eagles completed their weekend with a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Engineers.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 1 game

Littler made his NCAA regular season debut Saturday, earning one shot on goal as North Dakota split a weekend set with Minnesota State.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
2-1-0 record, 1.98 GAA, .928 save percentage, 1 SO

The Nittany Lions were idle last weekend, and will return to action Friday and Saturday with a home series against St. Lawrence.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points in 5 games

Suniev picked up an assist Saturday against Sacred Heart, helping the Minutemen salvage a split with a 6-1 win.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 3 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
1-0-1, 2.41 GAA, .917 save percentage (NMHL)
0-1-0, 4.18 GAA, .837 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-4-0, 3.30 GAA, .909 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-1-0, 8.05 GAA, .750 save percentage

