Flames Foundation Donates $1.5 Million To Renfrew Educational Services

The Calgary Flames Foundation will roll out the red carpet to honour Renfrew Educational Services’ 50 years of contribution to students in Calgary and announce the Calgary Flames Foundation teaming up with hundreds of other Calgary donors to ensure Renfrew completes its $30 million, 60,000 square-foot K-12 school for students with complex medical needs and their families.

“This project will eliminate a waitlist with over 200 students waiting for educational services that are not offered anywhere else,” said Renfrew Educations Services Capital Campaign Chair, Jim Peplinski. “If you have a child with a disability in your inner circle, you will want to share this transformational announcement. If you do not have a child with a serious disability in your inner circle, you will want to see the life changing results of Renfrew’s 400 teammates on 550 students in full display.”

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 8:15 a.m.

Location: Janice McTighe School – 2050 21 St NE, Calgary, AB

Details:

1) Renfrew’s students will be welcomed to school on a red carpet flanked by cheering supporters including Harvey the Hound, Renfrew’s capital campaign chair and original Flame Jim Peplinskiand Flames owner and Flames Foundation Chairman Jeff McCaig. Renfrew staff and family members will also be in attendance to help celebrate world-class excellence in providing aneducational platform for kids to reach their potential.

2) A press conference will be held following the red-carpet entries. Representation from both Renfrew Education Services and the Calgary Flames Foundation will provide details about an exciting partnership that will see the Calgary Flames Foundation provide a significant gift of $1.5 million to Renfrew Education Services.

“We are proud to support the work Renfrew has been doing in our community for decades,” said Chair of the Calgary Flames Foundation, Jeff McCaig. “This is a much-needed resource for students with diverse needs. Now is the time for the leadership and the work dedicated to providing this vital facility.”

This $1.5 million donation will support Renfrew Educational Services in the construction of a groundbreaking K-12 school which will be located in Bearspaw. This partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for youth who require specialized resources, ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive.

As a leader in educational programs and services to children with complex medical needs, Renfrew Educational Services serves over 550 children annually and currently faces significant waitlists. The Legacy School will provide vital resources for students transitioning from Grade 6 into a system currently under-equipped to support their unique needs.

Accommodating 250 students, the proposed 60,000 square foot facility will feature over twenty specialized rooms designed to meet the diverse needs of high school students, including specially designed classrooms, sensory rooms, therapy rooms and outdoor play areas. The Calgary Flames Foundation donation will assist in making this plan a reality, coming in 2027.

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $65 million into the community.

For more information on the above programs visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com or www.renfreweducation.org or contact Jim Peplinski at 403-827-4541.