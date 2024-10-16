Four-midable Start

Four-and-oh has a nice ring to it.

Matt Coronato scored a pair - including an empty-netter - and Andrei Kuzmenko had the game-winner as the Flames beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was their first goals of the season for both players.

Dustin Wolf has another fantastic outing, turning aside 31 shots for the victory.

It's only the third time the club has started 4-0-0, along with the 2009-10, and 1993-94 seasons.

The tilt marked the first time young superstar Connor Bedard has played an NHL contest here in Calgary, missing Chicago's visit last year in his rookie season due to injury.

But while his 'Dome Debut was one of the storylines coming in, the biggest takeaway from the night was that this year's edition of the Flames continue to find offence up-and-down the lineup - they have 19 goals in these fours wins, and the best goal differential in the league at +9. That, coupled with excellent defence and goaltending, has vaulted Calgary out to a dominating start to the season.

The homeside got the first good look of the night Tuesday, Rasmus Andersson sending a long bank pass up to Ryan Lomberg, who feathered the puck to a driving Justin Kirkland but his offering was denied by Petr Mrazek, who was impressive for Chicago.

Kirkland, of course, scored his first NHL goal in a win over the Oilers Sunday night. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The C of Red got loud for Wolf when he flashed the leather to grab Bedard’s low farside offering as he galloped through the Flames zone off a rush early in the frame.

Connor Zary showed off his speed and deft hands by flying up the ice and walking around Chicago captain Nick Foligno and then toe-dragging Connor Murphy but again, Mrazek was able to deny a goal that would have led off the Sportsnet plays of the night.

Lomberg drove down the right-wing boards, before a little spin-o-rama that led to a long possession that culminated in Coronato’s first tally.

Andersson unloaded a point shot that Kirkland tipped high but Coronato drove to the post and had two whacks to put it home at 16:01.