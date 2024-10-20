Flames Settle For Point In Seattle

Period 1 was pacey, even scrambly at times, but both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock despite the fact they combined for just six shots on goal through the first 15 minutes of play.

Vladar made his best stop of the frame off Brandon Montour on a Seattle odd-man rush with just over five minutes left, denying the Kraken defender’s initial effort from the left circle before jamming his skate blade into the ice, and standing firm to keep the rebound safely away from his net.

Calgary came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, one off a Mikael Backlund opportunity from the low slot, the next off a Nazem Kadri net drive from the corner that landed the Flames a shot on goal and a powerplay opportunity.

And that powerplay opportunity proved pivotal.

Daccord strode to the corner to claim a loose puck, where he was met by Backlund, who forced a turnover, then swung the disc back across the plane to a waiting Coleman on the left wing.

Coleman circled back to the left point, then stepped into a one-timer, breaking the deadlock with 7.4 seconds left on the clock with his first goal of the season.