5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames visit the Kraken for a Saturday showdown (8:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet/CBC)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. SEA Of Red

It’s been a hot start.

And the team is one of the biggest early-season surprises in the NHL.

But for Andrei Kuzmenko, that’s all ancient history, as Calgary goes in search of a fifth straight win to begin the campaign tonight in Seattle.

“After hard work on ice, we have good results, it’s a good start to the season,” Kuzmenko opined, while trying not to be distracted by teammate passers-by during a media session Friday at WinSport.

“But this is (the) past, it doesn’t matter, we need the next game.”

The next game, the next player, that’s been a running theme for this plucky group, with whom Kuzmenko is averaging more than a point per game to begin the campaign.

Players like Matt Coronato, Justin Kirkland and Tyson Barrie have stepped in when called upon, and produced.

Kuzmenko, meanwhile, is counted upon to be a constant every night, and he’s played the role well - his powerplay marker Tuesday stood up as the decider against Chicago.

But he wants more, too.

“I need to play better,” he said Friday. “I need to help my team (on the) powerplay.

“I like the pressure, it’s very interesting.”

If there’s another level to Kuzmenko’s game, all the better for everyone (except, of course, opposing teams).

But head coach Ryan Huska was reticent to agree with his Russian star’s self-assessment when pressed on the issue Friday.

“I don’t know if I would agree with him; he’s creating, he’s being dynamic, and that’s what we look for consistently,” Huska said. “I do feel like he’s more of a threat, or a dangerous player, when his feet are moving, so now you’re combining the hands that he does have with a guy that’s very good on his edges.

“The push from us to him always is about making sure you’re making plays, and you’re creating with your feet moving.”

As serious as Kuzmenko is about his game, he’s won over this fanbase with his personality.

Rarely has a day passed this fall where his thousand-watt smile - or emphatic conversational style - isn’t on full display at practice. His media availabilities have left press and fans alike in stitches since he arrived in Calgary back in February.

He’s taken that tone, too, with his most recent assignment, a move from right wing to left in the absence of Sam Honzek and the inclusion of Coronato on the Flames’ top unit.

“Twenty-three years, I play the left side, left winger, it’s good,” he said. “For me, it doesn’t matter.

“Left side, right side, this is hockey, yes?”

Yes, indeed.

“It’s a good start"

2. Know Your Enemy

Seattle plays game two of a five-game homestand tonight after clipping the Flyers 6-4 Thursday; they sit tied for second spot in the Pacific Division with a 3-2-0 record so far.

It’s been smooth sailing for the Kraken from an offensive standpoint of late, too.

Seattle’s scored 13 goals in their last two games, while their 3.80 goals for per game rate ranks eighth in the league to start the season (Calgary, at 4.75 GF/GP, sits second).

Newly-minted captain Jordan Eberle has lit the lamp four times in five games to lead the team, while Jared McCann (more on him below), Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand all have multiple entries on their goal accounts this October.

July signings Brandon Montour (Florida) and Chandler Stephenson (Washington) have settled in as well, having both collected three points to start the year in their new home.

Like Calgary, Seattle has split their goaltending starts fairly evenly to begin the season.

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves to earn the victory in goal Thursday against Philadelphia, while Joey Daccord is 2-0-0 to begin the season, having also signed a brand-new five year, $25 million contract extension with the Kraken earlier this week.

New head coach Dan Bylsma has some familiarity with the organization, having taken Seattle’s AHL affiliate to the Calder Cup final in each of the past two springs.

He won a Stanley Cup in his first season as an NHL head coach, with the Penguins in 2009.

"It forces guys to be at their best”

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
28.6%
9th
Kraken
14.3%
T-24th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.7%
T-24th
Kraken
76.9%
T-18th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
46.82%
25th
Kraken
52.14%
7th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
55.70%
8th
Kraken
61.63%
3rd


3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series

The road team won all four meetings between the Flames and Kraken in 2023-24.

Both of Calgary’s wins at Seattle last season came in the month of November: Mikael Backlund scored twice in a 6-3 triumph Nov. 4 - a fixture that also included Martin Pospisil’s first NHL goal - while Rasmus Andersson played overtime hero 16 days later in a 4-3 Flames victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

Dan Vladar was the winning netminder in both of those contests, too.

After tonight’s encounter, the two teams won’t meet again until Feb. 2, again in the Emerald City.

Did You Know?

Martin Pospisil can do it all.

He’s put up a goal and five points to start the campaign - all four of his assists are primary helpers, by the way - and he leads the team with 14 hits.

But the Slovak centreman has also recorded the fastest skating speed by any NHL player to begin the season, clocking in at 38.71 kilometres per hour during that rush to the net on Connor Zary’s overtime winner in Vancouver.

He’s one of only two players - the other being Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe - to hit the 38 km/h mark this season.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett was the fastest of them all in 2023-24, recording a max speed of 38.97 km/h Jan. 10 against Montreal.

Last year’s fastest Flame was blueliner MacKenzie Weegar, who registered a pace of 37.99 km/h in a game against the Golden Knights last November.

4. Warm Climate

Washington state has proven to be a happy hunting ground for the Flames since the Kraken entered the league in 2021-22.

In six regular season visits to Climate Pledge Arena, Calgary holds a perfect 6-0-0 record and a trio of Flames - Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau - have averaged a point per game or better in Calgary silks in games played at Seattle.

Andersson's seven points (2G, 5A) in six visits are the best among the bunch.

Andrei Kuzmenko has also recorded two points in two visits to King County, though both of his prior games in Seattle were as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames also recorded a 6-1 road win over the Kraken in their pre-season opener back on Sept. 22.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matt Coronato

Coronato has lined up alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko at practice over the past two days, and he’s coming off his first career NHL multi-goal game, a two-tally performance Tuesday night against the Blackhawks.

The 21-year-old is also tied for third among Flames plus-minus leaders with a +4 rating, despite appearing in only two of Calgary’s first four games to start the season.

Coronato has never played a regular season game in Seattle, but racked up a goal and two assists in Calgary’s preseason win there Sept. 22.

“We’ve just got to keep being consistent”

Kraken - Jared McCann

The 28-year-old leads the Kraken in scoring to start the season with seven points, and his offensive contributions have helped Seattle to two big victories this week.

McCann comes into tonight’s contest with goals in back-to-back games, and five points over that span.

He’s one goal away from becoming the first Kraken player to score 100 goals for the franchise, and has led Seattle in powerplay markers in all three seasons of the club’s existence.

