5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

1. SEA Of Red

It’s been a hot start.

And the team is one of the biggest early-season surprises in the NHL.

But for Andrei Kuzmenko, that’s all ancient history, as Calgary goes in search of a fifth straight win to begin the campaign tonight in Seattle.

“After hard work on ice, we have good results, it’s a good start to the season,” Kuzmenko opined, while trying not to be distracted by teammate passers-by during a media session Friday at WinSport.

“But this is (the) past, it doesn’t matter, we need the next game.”

The next game, the next player, that’s been a running theme for this plucky group, with whom Kuzmenko is averaging more than a point per game to begin the campaign.

Players like Matt Coronato, Justin Kirkland and Tyson Barrie have stepped in when called upon, and produced.

Kuzmenko, meanwhile, is counted upon to be a constant every night, and he’s played the role well - his powerplay marker Tuesday stood up as the decider against Chicago.

But he wants more, too.

“I need to play better,” he said Friday. “I need to help my team (on the) powerplay.

“I like the pressure, it’s very interesting.”

If there’s another level to Kuzmenko’s game, all the better for everyone (except, of course, opposing teams).

But head coach Ryan Huska was reticent to agree with his Russian star’s self-assessment when pressed on the issue Friday.

“I don’t know if I would agree with him; he’s creating, he’s being dynamic, and that’s what we look for consistently,” Huska said. “I do feel like he’s more of a threat, or a dangerous player, when his feet are moving, so now you’re combining the hands that he does have with a guy that’s very good on his edges.

“The push from us to him always is about making sure you’re making plays, and you’re creating with your feet moving.”

As serious as Kuzmenko is about his game, he’s won over this fanbase with his personality.

Rarely has a day passed this fall where his thousand-watt smile - or emphatic conversational style - isn’t on full display at practice. His media availabilities have left press and fans alike in stitches since he arrived in Calgary back in February.

He’s taken that tone, too, with his most recent assignment, a move from right wing to left in the absence of Sam Honzek and the inclusion of Coronato on the Flames’ top unit.

“Twenty-three years, I play the left side, left winger, it’s good,” he said. “For me, it doesn’t matter.

“Left side, right side, this is hockey, yes?”

Yes, indeed.