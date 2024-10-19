Say What - 'Battle For Each Other'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on starting the season 4-0-0:

“They feel better about themselves, for sure. You don't squeeze your stick quite as tight when you get your first win out of the way. I think that's one thing. The way we look at it, is every day is a new day. So, when you talk about the start for us, that's the first 10 minutes tonight - where we want to make sure that we're ready to play and for us, that's really all that matters.”

On chasing a franchise record with five wins to start a season:

“It's just the game. What's happened the last couple weeks or last few games, those are in the past. What happens tomorrow, it doesn't matter. It's just today and that's all we get them to focus on.”

On the emphasis of a strong start:

“We've had stretches where I've liked the way we've played and there are stretches where I think we've taken on some water early. So, a lot of that comes down to preparation and make sure you're (playing) simple - especially on the road. You don't want to overcomplicate anything. You want to make sure the approach that we take to the game is true to who we are and I feel like if we start that way, then we'll give ourselves a chance.”

On wanting more from the powerplay:

“I feel like once we get the puck into the zone, we do some good things with it. But we've had some trouble getting ourselves set up, so that's kind of been a focal point for us the last couple days and that will continue for us tonight. And then from there, don't overcomplicate it when you get in there. Let's stay with the same 5-on-5 mentality we've had the first few games. Really, we're looking for them to create momentum, so whether it's the second unit, first unit, whatever you want to call them, that's our expectation when they step on the ice.”

On facing the Kraken:

“That's the strength of Seattle's team, is they have four forward lines that can all skate, they all play hard, they all play the same way. So, if you take a shift off on our side of things, we're not going to give ourselves an advantage in the game. We like that for us right now, because we feel like we've had four lines contributing. They've all played the same way. Because of that, we're expecting this to be a really good game tonight.”