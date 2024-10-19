Say What - 'Battle For Each Other'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's clash with the Kraken

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on the Flames’ hot start:

“It's obviously a confident boost, right? It's a sign that our system works and that we're working for each other. We've done a good job to start and now it's the tricky part - you have to keep it going, night-in and night-out.”

What stands out from this four-game winning streak?

“Just the way we battle for each other. We stay with it and I think our third periods have been the best each and every night. That's how you win in this league - you stay with it throughout 60 minutes and play good third periods.”

On the blueline depth:

“I think it's on the forward side as well. We've got a deep team, a lot of players fighting for spots and we can only dress 18 players and two goalies, so you've got to be on your game otherwise somebody else will come in.”

“Got to be ready”

Adam Klapka on drawing into the lineup tonight:

“I'm happy I can get in and have another opportunity to play. I just want to come in on that fourth line and help them to play how they played the last two games when I watched from the stands. Sometimes, it's good to see from up top, to see all the systems and how all the guys are playing, so I'm happy for that. The group is playing really well, we're staying with our system, playing how the coaches want and I'm happy that I can be part of it.”

On winning the first four games to start the year:

“It's big. When the team's winning, the group, it's amazing. We spent some time together in Banff and it was a really good time with the team. It's good energy with the team, in the locker-room, so we're looking forward to playing again and get another W.”

“Another opportunity to play”

Martin Pospisil on scoring his first NHL goal last year in Seattle:

“Great memories. I just remember the moment and how I celly'd after. Don't really remember how I scored. It was kind of a lucky rebound, but I was happy it went in - the first shot. Lots of good memories and looking forward to tonight.”

On how his career has evolved over the past year:

“I didn't change a lot. I just feel more comfortable, more guys in the locker-room. Now I feel more like a part of the team and I'm the same player as I was last year. For sure, I try to get better each game, each day, so I'm feeling comfortable and playing the same game.”

“We have to compete”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on starting the season 4-0-0:

“They feel better about themselves, for sure. You don't squeeze your stick quite as tight when you get your first win out of the way. I think that's one thing. The way we look at it, is every day is a new day. So, when you talk about the start for us, that's the first 10 minutes tonight - where we want to make sure that we're ready to play and for us, that's really all that matters.”

On chasing a franchise record with five wins to start a season:

“It's just the game. What's happened the last couple weeks or last few games, those are in the past. What happens tomorrow, it doesn't matter. It's just today and that's all we get them to focus on.”

On the emphasis of a strong start:

“We've had stretches where I've liked the way we've played and there are stretches where I think we've taken on some water early. So, a lot of that comes down to preparation and make sure you're (playing) simple - especially on the road. You don't want to overcomplicate anything. You want to make sure the approach that we take to the game is true to who we are and I feel like if we start that way, then we'll give ourselves a chance.”

On wanting more from the powerplay:

“I feel like once we get the puck into the zone, we do some good things with it. But we've had some trouble getting ourselves set up, so that's kind of been a focal point for us the last couple days and that will continue for us tonight. And then from there, don't overcomplicate it when you get in there. Let's stay with the same 5-on-5 mentality we've had the first few games. Really, we're looking for them to create momentum, so whether it's the second unit, first unit, whatever you want to call them, that's our expectation when they step on the ice.”

On facing the Kraken:

“That's the strength of Seattle's team, is they have four forward lines that can all skate, they all play hard, they all play the same way. So, if you take a shift off on our side of things, we're not going to give ourselves an advantage in the game. We like that for us right now, because we feel like we've had four lines contributing. They've all played the same way. Because of that, we're expecting this to be a really good game tonight.”

“Make sure we’re ready to play"

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

Practice Notebook -18.10.24

'Confident In Your Abilities"

Say What - 'We're Off To A Good Start'

Four-midable Start

'Dancing In Her Pajamas'

Say What - 'Sticking To Our Details'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

A Can’t Miss Matchup

Say What - 'It Means The World'

Charbr-oil-ed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Look Forward To The Hard Part'

'The Sky's The Limit'

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers