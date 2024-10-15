Say What - 'Sticking To Our Details'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's tilt between the Flames and Blackhawks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on what's stood out from the first three games:

"I think consistency. That’s a big thing we talked about during training camp. The way we handled ourselves during these three games, I think we’re a hard team to play against. We came in, in Edmonton, I thought we played our game and we didn’t let them have too many chances, too."

On facing Connor Bedard:

"We didn’t get the chance much last year to play against him, but he’s a special player. He’s strong, he’s getting more mature, too, (as) the years go on."

"We’re a hard team to play against"

MacKenzie Weegar on the team's early success:

"We’re not getting too high, we’re not getting too low. We’re just staying level-headed and when we’re facing a little adversity, guys are calm, guys are speaking up; just sticking to our details, sticking to our structure. When things are going well, we’re not getting over-excited and guys aren’t trying to do too much, find cookies and whatnot. That’s what I’ve really liked to see."

On containing Connor Bedard:

"I think it’s not just the D. It’s our forwards tracking back, it’s tight gaps, obviously being physical on him, pushing him out of the game. They’ve got a lot of leadership over there now, expect them to play the right way. A few guys to key in on over there, but other than that it’s just work ethic, and (outcompeting), if we do that, we’ll be fine."

"We’re just staying level-headed"

Ryan Huska on facing Connor Bedard:

"I think it’s the same that we do with the talented players from other teams, you don’t want to give them a lot of time on the ice. The more room he has, he’ll make plays, he’s a really talented player. For us, we treat him no differently than we would treat the guys up North, or the guys in Vancouver. There’s a lot of good players, if a good player like Bedard is given room on the ice, he’ll make you pay a price. We want to make sure we’re really good with our checking game."

On the success of the fourth line:

"I really liked that line in Edmonton, and the one guy I would single out is (Ryan) Lomberg. There’s one common thread on that line so far, and it’s been him. The energy and the positivity that he’s brought to our team as a whole, but that line in particular has been really good. They understand how they have to play the game. Even for Matt (Coronato), we talk about him a lot of times as being an offensive player, he worked like a checker last game and he still had a breakaway chance. He’s still around it a lot, so we were quite excited with the way that line played."

"We want to make sure we’re really good with our checking game"

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Honzek On The Desk - 15.10.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

News Feed

'Dancing In Her Pajamas'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

A Can’t Miss Matchup

Say What - 'It Means The World'

Charbr-oil-ed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Look Forward To The Hard Part'

'The Sky's The Limit'

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Felt Good Out There'

Hu-mongous Victory

'Super Special'

Say What - 'We're Ready'

'Be In The Red'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

Exclusive Excerpt From Kadri's New Book