Say What - 'Sticking To Our Details'

Jonathan Huberdeau on what's stood out from the first three games:
"I think consistency. That’s a big thing we talked about during training camp. The way we handled ourselves during these three games, I think we’re a hard team to play against. We came in, in Edmonton, I thought we played our game and we didn’t let them have too many chances, too."
On facing Connor Bedard:
"We didn’t get the chance much last year to play against him, but he’s a special player. He’s strong, he’s getting more mature, too, (as) the years go on."