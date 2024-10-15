Say What - 'Sticking To Our Details'

Ryan Huska on facing Connor Bedard:

"I think it’s the same that we do with the talented players from other teams, you don’t want to give them a lot of time on the ice. The more room he has, he’ll make plays, he’s a really talented player. For us, we treat him no differently than we would treat the guys up North, or the guys in Vancouver. There’s a lot of good players, if a good player like Bedard is given room on the ice, he’ll make you pay a price. We want to make sure we’re really good with our checking game."

On the success of the fourth line:

"I really liked that line in Edmonton, and the one guy I would single out is (Ryan) Lomberg. There’s one common thread on that line so far, and it’s been him. The energy and the positivity that he’s brought to our team as a whole, but that line in particular has been really good. They understand how they have to play the game. Even for Matt (Coronato), we talk about him a lot of times as being an offensive player, he worked like a checker last game and he still had a breakaway chance. He’s still around it a lot, so we were quite excited with the way that line played."