Starting Strong

SEATTLE - The Flames are chasing history.

After Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the club improved to 4-0-0 on the year, tying a Calgary record set by the 1993-94 and 2009-10 teams.

Tonight, a victory over the Seattle Kraken would push them into sole possession of a franchise record of 5-0-0 to kick off a campaign.

But that isn’t what the group has on their mind.

“It’s just the game,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said when asked if the record was a focal point for the group. “What’s happened the last couple of weeks or the last few games, that’s in the past. What happens tomorrow, doesn’t matter. It’s just today. That’s all we get them to focus on.”

When reflecting on the group’s start, which has Calgary standing alongside just the Winnipeg Jets as the league’s remaining undefeated teams, Huska sees a buoyed sense of self-belief in his team as the result of their strong opening handful of games.

“They feel better about themselves, for sure," he said. "You don’t squeeze your stick quite as tight when you get your first win out of the way. I think that’s one thing.

“The way we look at it, it’s every day is a new day. So, when you talk about starts, for us, that’s the first 10 minutes where we want to make sure we’re ready to play. For us, that’s really all the matters.”