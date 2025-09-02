Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Auction Open

The 44th annual Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic, presented by Scotiabank, is just around the corner and this year's online auction is now open - place your bids HERE.

There are plenty of incredible, one-of-a-kind items available, including a warm-up jersey worn by MacKenzie Weegar ahead of Mikael Backlund's 1000th NHL game (and signed by the captain), signed jerseys from Jarome Iginla, Dustin Wolf, Nazem Kadri, Ryan Lomberg, and Morgan Frost, Flames tickets, a jersey signed by the 1989 Stanley Cup winning team, and more!

The auction is now open and closes on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. MT.

The Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic sees Flames players, alumni, and local celebrities hit the course to raise funds for the Flames Foundation in early September. The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of Southern Albertans through the support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports programming. Since ownership brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Flames Foundation has injected over $60 million into the southern Alberta community, including over $5 million in 2024-25.