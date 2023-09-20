News Feed

2023 Young Stars Classic Preview

Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

The Flames are set to open their 2023 training camp with the first on-ice session on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9:00 a.m. MT. The camp roster consists of seven goalies, 22 defencemen, and 35 forwards for a total of 64 participants.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and head coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day in the Ed Whalen Media Lounge.

The Flames will play eight pre-season games (four home, four road) during training camp, starting at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available here.

Forwards
#
Player
Position
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
11
Mikael Backlund
C
15
Dryden Hunt
LW
17
Yegor Sharangovich
RW
20
Blake Coleman
RW
21
Kevin Rooney
C
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
28
Elias Lindholm
C
29
Dillon Dube
LW
38
Brett Sutter
LW/C
39
Matt Coronato
RW
42
Sam Honzek
LW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
47
Connor Zary
LW
51
Oliver Tulk
C
56
Oliver Peer
C
61
Clark Bishop
C
63
Adam Ruzicka
C
64
Ben Jones
C
65
William Stromgren
LW
71
Walker Duehr
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
RW
74
Lucas Ciona
LW
75
Mitch McLain
C
76
Martin Pospisil
LW
77
Ilya Nikolaev
C
78
Emilio Pettersen
LW
79
Cole Schwindt
C
86
Rory Kerins
C
87
Parker Bell
LW
88
Andrew Mangiapane
LW/RW
90
Alex Gallant
LW
91
Nazem Kadri
C
92
Nathan Pilling
C
93
Mark Duarte
RW
Defencemen

#PlayerPosition
4Rasmus AnderssonRD
8Chris TanevRD
16Nikita ZadorovLD
33Brady LyleRD
36Tyson GallowayLD
37Yan KuznetsovLD
44Mikael DiotteRD
45Donovan McCoyRD
46Colton PoolmanLD
48Dennis GilbertLD
52MacKenzie WeegarLD
53Charles CoteRD
55Noah HanifinLD
57Nick DeSimoneRD
58Oliver KylingtonLD
59Etienne MorinLD
72Jeremie PoirierLD
82Jordan OesterleLD
83Jonathan AspirotLD
94Quinn ManteiLD
96Jarrod GourleyLD
98Ilya SolovyovLD
Goaltenders

#PlayerCatches
25Jacob MarkstromL
32Dustin WolfL
35Oscar DanskL
40Jari KykkanenL
50Matt RadomskyL
80Dan VladarL
81Connor MurphyL

Skates will be held at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The schedule for the first four days of camp is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21
Group
Time
Team Vernon
9:00 a.m. MT
Team Iginla
11:00 a.m. MT
Team McDonald
1:30 p.m. MT
Friday, Sept. 22
Group
Time
Team Vernon
9:00 a.m. MT
Team Iginla
11:00 a.m. MT
Team McDonald
1:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Sept. 23
Group
Time
Team Vernon
9:00 a.m. MT
Team Iginla
11:00 a.m. MT
Team McDonald
1:30 p.m. MT
Sunday, Sept. 24
Group
Time
Game Group
9:30 a.m. MT
Non-Game Group A
10:30 a.m. MT
Non-Game Group B
12:00 p.m. MT

The roster is grouped into three teams:

Team Vernon
Player
Position
Parker Bell
LW
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
Dryden Hunt
LW
Yegor Sharangovich
RW
Kevin Rooney
C
Jakob Pelletier
LW
Elias Lindhom
C
Matt Coronato
RW
Sam Honzek
LW
Connor Zary
LW
Walker Duehr
RW
Emilio Pettersen
LW
Cole Schwindt
C
Rasmus Andersson
RD
Nikita Zadorov
LD
Colton Poolman
LD
MacKenzie Weegar
LD
Noah Hanifin
LD
Nick DeSimone
RD
Jarrod Gourley
LD
Ilya Solovyov
LD
Jacob Markstrom
G
Dan Vladar
G
Team Iginla
Player
Position
Mikael Backlund
C
Clark Bishop
C
Lucas Ciona
LW
Blake Coleman
RW
Dillon Dube
LW
Ben Jones
C
Nazem Kadri
C
Adam Klapka
RW
Andrew Mangiapane
LW/RW
Martin Pospisil
LW
Adam Ruzicka
C
William Stromgren
LW
Brett Sutter
LW/C
Chris Tanev
RD
Brady Lyle
RD
Yan Kuznetsov
LD
Dennis Gilbert
LD
Oliver Kylington
LD
Etienne Morin
LD
Jordan Oesterle
LD
Jonathan Aspirot
LD
Dustin Wolf
G
Oscar Dansk
G
Team McDonald
Player
Position
Mark Duarte
RW
Alex Gallant
LW
Rory Kerins
C
Jaden Lipinski
RW
Mitch McLain
C
Ilya Nikolaev
C
Oliver Peer
C
Nathan Pilling
C
Oliver Tulk
C
Tyson Galloway
LD
Mikael Diotte
RD
Donovan McCoy
RD
Charles Cote
RD
Jeremie Poirier
LD
Quinn Mantei
LD
Jari Kykannen
G
Matt Radomsky
G
Connor Murphy
G