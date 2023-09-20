Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

The Flames are set to open their 2023 training camp with the first on-ice session on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9:00 a.m. MT. The camp roster consists of seven goalies, 22 defencemen, and 35 forwards for a total of 64 participants.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and head coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day in the Ed Whalen Media Lounge.

The Flames will play eight pre-season games (four home, four road) during training camp, starting at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available here.