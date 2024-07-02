Flames Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

The Calgary Flames announced today their 2024-25 regular season schedule. Calgary opens the ‘24-’25 campaign on the road on October 9th against the Vancouver Canucks with their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 12th versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
- The Flames will play each divisional opponent four times, with the exception of Edmonton (once in Calgary, twice in Edmonton) and Los Angeles (twice in Calgary, once in Los Angeles) who they will face three times each. Calgary will play the Central Division opponents three times and will play all Eastern Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).
- The Flames host the Vancouver Canucks on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, December 31st. The Christmas schedule also includes home games against Columbus (December 3rd), St. Louis (December 5th), Tampa Bay (December 12th), Florida (December 14th), Boston (December 17th), Ottawa (December 19th) and Chicago (December 21st).
- Calgary’s longest homestand of the season is five games when they welcome Tampa Bay (December 12th), Florida (December 14th), Boston (December 17th), Ottawa (December 19th) and Chicago (December 21st).
- Calgary’s longest road trip of the season is a six-game swing starting February 25th through March 6th where they face Washington, Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina, Philadelphia, and finally Dallas.
- The Eastern Conference Canadian teams will play at the Scotiabank Saddledome once each with Ottawa on December 19th, Toronto on February 4th and Montreal on March 8th.
- The Flames will travel to face the three Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference first by making the trip to Montreal on November 5th, in Ottawa on November 25th, and in Toronto on March 17th.
- There will be three installments of the ‘Battle-of-Alberta’ during the 2024-25 campaign, with the first edition coming on October 13th in Edmonton. Calgary will host the Oilers for the only time of the season on November 3rd, before heading north once more on March 29th.
- Calgary will face their western Canadian rival, the Winnipeg Jets once this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 26th. They will travel to Winnipeg twice, with their first trip coming on January 18th, followed by their second meeting in Winnipeg coming on January 26th. Flames will meet their other western Canadian rival the Vancouver Canucks four times (at home on December 31st and March 12th and on the road October 9th and November 12th).
- The day-by-day breakdown is as follows: Monday (7), Tuesday (19), Wednesday (6), Thursday (16), Friday (5), Saturday (20) and Sunday (9). Calgary will play in back-to-back scenarios 11 times this season with their first coming at home on October 12th against Philadelphia before travelling to Edmonton on October 13th.
- The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from February 10th to the 21st when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the Unite States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
- All Flames home and away games will be carried live on radio, Sportsnet 960 The FAN. The complete Rogers Sportsnet television schedule and game times will be released at a later date.
To announce the 2024-25 Calgary Flames schedule, Tillie Backlund, daughter of Flames captain Mikael Backlund, hosted her very first field trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome with her friends and classmates.