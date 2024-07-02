Flames Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

The Calgary Flames announced today their 2024-25 regular season schedule. Calgary opens the ‘24-’25 campaign on the road on October 9th against the Vancouver Canucks with their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 12th versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flames will play each divisional opponent four times, with the exception of Edmonton (once in Calgary, twice in Edmonton) and Los Angeles (twice in Calgary, once in Los Angeles) who they will face three times each. Calgary will play the Central Division opponents three times and will play all Eastern Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

The Flames host the Vancouver Canucks on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, December 31 st . The Christmas schedule also includes home games against Columbus (December 3 rd ), St. Louis (December 5 th ), Tampa Bay (December 12 th ), Florida (December 14 th ), Boston (December 17 th ), Ottawa (December 19 th ) and Chicago (December 21 st ).

to the 21 when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the Unite States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off. All Flames home and away games will be carried live on radio, Sportsnet 960 The FAN. The complete Rogers Sportsnet television schedule and game times will be released at a later date.

To announce the 2024-25 Calgary Flames schedule, Tillie Backlund, daughter of Flames captain Mikael Backlund, hosted her very first field trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome with her friends and classmates.