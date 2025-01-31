Flames Acquire Frost, Farabee

The Flames have acquired left winger Joel Farabee and centre Morgan Frost from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and Calgary's second-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028.

Joel Farabee, a 24-year-old left winger, was a first round draft pick (14th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2018 NHL Draft. The following season he earned Hockey East and NCAA Rookie of the Year awards as he led Boston University with 36 points in 37 games as a freshman. After starting his NHL career in 2019-20, Joel has scored 90 goals along with 111 assists for 201 points and 219 penalty minutes in 383 games along with two 20+ goal seasons. This year, he has netted eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 49 games.

BORN: Syracuse, NY​​ DATE: February 25, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​WEIGHT: 183 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: PHI - 1st round (14th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft

CONTRACT STATUS: Term-6 years (2022-2028) and an AAV of $5,000,000

Morgan Frost, a 25-year-old centreman, was also a first round pick (27th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was an OHL First Team All-Star in both 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Soo Greyhounds before starting his NHL career the following season. In 277 career games with the Flyers, Morgan scored 50 goals and added 85 assists for 135 points and has had two 40+ point seasons. This season, he is fourth in team scoring with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 48 games and has a 51.8% win percentage in face-offs.

BORN: Aurora, ON​​ DATE: May 14, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: PHI - 1st round (27th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

CONTRACT STATUS: Term-2 years (2023-2025) and an AAV of $2,100,000