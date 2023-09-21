It’s different this year.

You can feel it.

The buzz reverberating through the rink isn’t at all unique to Calgary, but the reasoning for it… is.

Motivation comes in many forms, but for the forward-thinking 2023-24 Flames, it’s impossible not to look back on the perils of last year and know they’re capable of more.

“I think it's because embarrassment, the disappointment,” said a smiling Jacob Markstrom, who himself is poised to bounce back after a challenging campaign that saw the locals miss out on the spring dance by a measly two points.

“I want to look forward, but those two words – I think – showed up in a lot of guys’ heads and minds after the season.

“But we’re looking ahead and everyone’s excited.”

That goes double for the steely-eyed Markstrom, who put up an .892 save percentage last year, but has come back looking refreshed and predictably dialled in on the task at hand. More than that, it was good to see the 33-year-old – who wears his heart on his sleeve – wearing a smile that said even more than his powerful words did.

Too often last year he spoke in absolutes, brusquely assessing his own play and wearing the losses harder than anyone. It’s unlikely that that fiery persona will deviate much – but not letting the past influence the future is a good first step to returning to form.

And for a ‘tender that was a Vezina finalist in the spring of 2022, the belly burns hotter than ever before.