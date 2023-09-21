'Find The Chemistry'

Huberdeau and Lindholm only skated together in a handful of games last campaign, where as Sharangovich comes over after a summer trade from the New Jersey Devils.

On paper, it seems like a naturally fit to have the three matched together with the playmaking of Huberdeau, the two-way game of Lindholm, and the finishing of Sharangovich, a former 20-goal scorer.

“That line … what he (Sharangovich) brings is a different dynamic to our team and I think a little bit because the way he’s been taught to play the game in New Jersey,” head coach Ryan Huska said. “They’ve been taught to play a faster pace of game and that’s engrained in him.

“When you put him with Elias and Huby, there’s different pieces that work well together or at least that’s the hope that they may work well together for us. We’ll continue to give then a chance to see some chemistry. There was some nice plays they made today and hopefully that translates into good things for us.”

And from Huska’s viewpoint, having Huberdeau and Lindholm paired up early in camp is imperative.

“I see a top winger and a top centreman,” Huska said. “When you have a right-handed centreman, there’s a tendency always to go to the direction of the left winger. When you look at the characteristics and traits that they both bring, it fits for us.

“Whether or not that holds true down the road, we’ll see.

"Finding a guy that can potentially play with them will be an important factor for that line for sure.”

For Huberdeau, this season comes with some extra motivation and fire to get back to the level he knows can play at.

With his first year in Calgary under his belt and feeling more settled with a home in the city, it’s all about going out and doing what he does best.

“Mentally, this summer was huge to get it back, the confidence back,” he said. “I feel really good right now on the ice. I know it won’t come easy but I feel good. Personally, I just have to let loose and have fun out there.

“Lindy is smart player, one of the best two-way players. He’s good defensively, can get the puck up to us quick. Sharangovich is a really well-rounded player, too. He can shoot the puck and has great vision. With these two we can make something happen. It’s going to take time and we’ll find the chemistry.”