Ending On A High Note

The early bird gets the ‘W’.

It was a 10 a.m. local puck drop on Monday morning as the Flames’ prospects battled the Winnipeg Jets in their final game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, skating to a 4-2 victory.

William Stromgren picked up a pair of goals for Calgary, Jaden Lipinski had a three-point effort with a goal and two assists, while Adam Klapka notched his second goal of the tournament, and third point in as many games.

Connor Murphy was back between the pipes for the Flames to start the game, while Jari Kykkanen made his first appearance in the tournament, entering action midway through the contest.

The Flames had the jump right out of the gates and were the first to light the lamp.

Just over five-minutes into the game, off the draw in the Jets’ end, Lipinski drew the puck back to Stromgren, who swiftly slid into the slot and wired home a quick wrist shot glove-side on Jets’ netminder, Thomas Milic, to give the Flames the early lead.