'Try To Be Good Every Day'

Nick DeSimone is making the most of his NHL opportunity.

The blueliner has worked his way onto the Flames’ defence corps and has made an impression, too, collecting four assists over his seven contests with the big club this season.

His story is a lesson about the value of hard work, persistence, and self-belief. After six full AHL seasons - 380 regular season and playoff games in all - the steady defender is making a case to spend more time with the Flames as they begin a four-game road trip Monday night in Seattle.

“I think each game, you get more comfortable,” DeSimone said Sunday before the team jetted to the Pacific Northwest. “Obviously that stuff’s nice (four assists in seven games), but my job is to defend hard, kill plays and things that I can keep getting better at.

“That’s my main focus.”

DeSimone’s offensive upside is plain to see. His helper Saturday night involved placing the New York Islanders in a sort of stasis, as all six opposition skaters watched him glide down the right wing before sifting a pass cross-crease to Blake Coleman for a back door tap-in.