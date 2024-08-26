Matt Coronato spent the off-season getting ready to take another step in his career as he heads into his second pro camp with the Flames.

The team’s 2021 first-round pick (13th overall) spoke at the annual Calgary Italian Open golf tournament on Monday at Cottonwood and says his strong camp last summer and getting a full year in the organization should help heading into this year.

“For me, going into my second year, I feel a lot more comfortable,” he explained. “Having real relationships with guys and the staff and knowing the way things go in training camp. I feel good this time around and I’ve got a couple more weeks to gear up and get ready for it.”

Coronato split time between the Flames and Wranglers last season, so the 21-year-old forward will be aiming to secure a full-time spot with the big club this time around.

“I think I just need to focus on being the best version of myself,” he explained. “Playing with confidence and trusting what I can do and that’s really all I can do.

“It’s nice to have some experience; the more experience you have, the more comfortable you are. Last year, I really got an understanding of how training camp works; all the skates and preseason games, and I think it’s nice to know what to expect going in.”

Reading and reacting to the play at the pro level, which is much different than college, was the biggest takeaway for him from last year.

“I think there are a lot of little things that maybe you can’t think of on the spot,” Coronato said. “But once you go back into a season and become in certain situations, you have a better understanding of it and I think it’s going to be really important and it’s going to be a big benefit for me to have that year of experience.”

Coronato had nine points in 34 games with the Flames and 42 points in 41 games with the Wranglers last season. He says he’s spoken with the coaching staff this off-season and they expect many of the same things he expects from himself.

“I think they want the same thing for me,” said Coronato. “They want me to come in as the best version of myself with a lot of confidence and show what I can do and that’s my goal going in.”