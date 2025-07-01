'Come Take A Job'

Cap space can sometimes burn a hole in your pocket.

If you’re not disciplined, that is.

But here, at this time, for this team and its GM, mortgaging the future by handing out spots and doling out huge sums of cash ran contrary to the plan.

Instead, Craig Conroy offered this to his players following a quiet July 1 around the Scotiabank Saddledome:

“We've always said we have a plan and you have to stick to it,” the GM said. “You can't deviate just because other teams are signing players. For us, we still have our young players. And all these teams that have signed players have taken spots away from young players.

“You're going to see more opportunity for our guys with better competition. And if I'm a young player sitting at home, I'm thinking, 'Huh, they haven't done much. I'm going to work even harder this summer because I want to make that team.'

“I'm going to need Farabee, I'm going to need Frost, Zary, Matty Coronato. Guys like that that are going to come in and play better for us, and they're going to have to give us more offence, and they're going to have to take a step. And if they do, that's going to be the difference for us. Those are the guys with Klapka and Pospisil, those are what we need right now. Those are what we need to rise and play better.

“But they're going to get to play more, so that's going to give them that chance.”