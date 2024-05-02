“He’s a point-a-game guy in our league, and we certainly missed him when he wasn’t here,” Cull said following Thursday’s practice. “To have him back, picking up that pace again, the idea is that he can do things that can change the flow of a game, and that’s really what we needed, he’s helped us out.”
It’s also hard to ignore the smile on Coronato’s face when he’s on the ice.
And why not?
He’s getting top-line minutes alongside Cole Schwindt and Jakob Pelletier, both of whom earned spells at the NHL level this season as well.
Much like Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock and Jack DeJohnette, whose Standards Trio records are part of 20th-century jazz canon, the Wranglers trio has the freedom to improvise offensively, while also staying true to the cadence of the game.
“They’re both great players, Pelts is such a fun guy to be around, so he’s awesome to play with,” Coronato said. “Both guys can make plays, both guys want to score and be offensive, and both guys also are good defensively. I love playing with both of them.”
The series format calls for the Wranglers to host Games 1 and 2, despite being the lower seed. For Coronato and Co., Friday and Sunday’s home fixtures offer the opportunity to start on the front foot, while taking advantage of what they all hope to be boisterous home crowds.
“It’s awesome to start at home here, excited to be back at the ‘Dome,” Coronato said. “It’s a great team we’re playing, I know these two teams matched up last year so there’s a bit of history, too.
“Our group’s really excited for it.”