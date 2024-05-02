'Excited For It'

It’s his first opportunity to play post-season hockey as a pro, and while those heavy May flakes in the Stampede City are having their challenges sticking to the ground, Coronato is hoping the Wranglers’ playoff fortunes will snowball.

“We just want to keep it rolling,” Coronato said of his group’s momentum, days after Calgary knocked off No. 2-seed Tucson in Round 1 of the Calder Cup chase.

It’s been a season of learning for Coronato, the 2021 first-round pick, his season split between the Flames and Wranglers.

But at the end of the day, the winger got into 34 games with the big club, chipping in with nine points along the way.

His role with the Wranglers is more bent on production - each shift offers Coronato the opportunity to unleash his deadly wrist shot - but he’s quick to focus on team goals first, when pressed about his ability to provide highlight-reel moments as an individual.

“For me, it’s the same mentality I have whether I’m with the Flames or the Wranglers, I want to help the team win,” he said. “If it’s scoring and producing offensively, if that’s something I’m counted on to do, that’s what I’m going to try to do while also doing the right things defensively.

“I think that’s a big part of what I’ve learned this year, is how to play the game the right way defensively. Both coaches (Ryan) Huska and (Trent) Cull have helped me a ton with that.”

For Wranglers head coach Trent Cull, there’s no question Coronato’s return adds a game-breaking presence to his lineup.

In 41 games at the AHL level this season, the New York product collected 42 points, and he’s carried that pace over to the playoffs.