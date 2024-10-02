'Find Ways To Contribute'

Especially this early in the season, from a veteran player with two Stanley Cup rings to his name.

It’s the type of mentality that head coach Ryan Huska hopes will rub off on the younger players looking to make names for themselves as the season nears.

“I hope they notice, he had 30 goals last year and a lot of them were right from that area,” Huska said Monday. “So I do hope guys recognize that. Blake’s a gamer, that’s what you love about him. When the game’s on the line, he’ll come to play, that’s who he is.

“We use him to play against top lines a lot of the time, he’s a good penalty-killer for us, last year he raised his offensive side and it’s not because of just an incredible skill set that he has, it’s just a will to do the hard things for his line. As a result of him being around the net a lot, he’s able to put a lot of pucks in there.

“Hopefully he can match his year (from) last year, if not better.”

Coleman shrugs off any suggestion that the preseason is all about settling into form.

Fine-tuning, maybe, but for the 32-year-old, this time of year is all about setting a standard.

And that means crashing the crease, like he did for a powerplay marker Monday night against Seattle.

“I think, for me, it’s just part of my game,” he said, “I want to use the preseason to kinda get to it, part of my ways of helping the team is getting around the goalie, being around their net. Obviously, that’s a powerplay goal and special teams are going to be a big part of our season.”