5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

1. On The Prowl

When Black Friday comes

I'm gonna stake my claim

Walter Becker and Donald Fagen knew their fair share about 'Black Friday' in the mid-70s, but fast-forward to 2025, and it's the Flames who hope their claims will be staked amid the Florida humidity at Amerant Bank Arena.

While shoppers take advantage of holiday deals at the expansive outlet mall across the street, the Flames have an eye on making their opponents pay full price for every inch of ice on the playing surface.

The team flew into South Florida from Tampa Thursday morning, bussing straight to the practice rink after the hour-long flight in a bid to not only get a sweat in, but reset the collective mind, body and soul after a tough outing against the Lightning.

"That's a practice day for us, and there are some things that we wanted to try to touch on before tomorrow's game," Head Coach Ryan Huska said Thursday afternoon. "There's no pre-game skate in the morning, so today was an important day for us."

"It's important, you know, we leave our last game where it was," Ryan Lomberg added. "It was a good little work day here.

"Regroup, and face the defending champs tomorrow."

The practice session started with a fair amount of powerplay puck movement. Huska pointed to his group's inability to get a goal back on a trio of man-advantage opportunities in Wednesday's first period, while also stressing the importance of creating scoring chances with pace, and crisp passing.

"Tampa's got a good penalty-kill; they have some longer players that do a really good job of pressuring, and I don't think we necessarily broke the pressure down well enough last game," the bench boss said Thursday. "And we're going to see something similar tomorrow night. These guys do a really good job as well, so when you look at how tough that first period was for us, if our powerplay would have found a way to get us one goal, maybe if we're fortunate two goals, then we're still in a game.

"So it's important for them to be able to touch pucks today and understand the pace of what they were trying to do has to be quicker."

Friday's start - and start time - also looms large. The 4 p.m. start time means everyone's prep will be a shade different than it was in Tampa on Wednesday.

But like the Lightning, Huska isn't expecting the Panthers to be forgiving at all, once that puck hits the frozen sheet at about eight past the hour.

"It's different for the players," he said. "They have to adjust their schedules a little bit tomorrow.

"but we've seen these early games before, so I'm expecting them to come out ready and anticipating a good hard game tomorrow for our guys.