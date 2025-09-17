Flames Open 2025 Training Camp

The Flames are set to open their 2025 training camp with the first on-ice sessions on Thursday, September 18, starting with Team Red at 9:00 a.m., followed by Team Yellow at 11:00 a.m. and Team Black at 1:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames training camp roster consists of six goalies, 18 defencemen, and 34 forwards for a total of 58 participants.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and Head Coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day at event level at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will play eight preseason games (four home, four away) during training camp, with the first game being a split squad matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, September 21. Puck drop for both the game in Calgary and the game in Edmonton is 6:00 p.m. MT.