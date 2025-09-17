Flames Open 2025 Training Camp

On-ice sessions begin Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome

CF_TrainingCamp_Roster_Heading
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are set to open their 2025 training camp with the first on-ice sessions on Thursday, September 18, starting with Team Red at 9:00 a.m., followed by Team Yellow at 11:00 a.m. and Team Black at 1:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames training camp roster consists of six goalies, 18 defencemen, and 34 forwards for a total of 58 participants.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and Head Coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day at event level at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will play eight preseason games (four home, four away) during training camp, with the first game being a split squad matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, September 21. Puck drop for both the game in Calgary and the game in Edmonton is 6:00 p.m. MT.

2025 Training Camp Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
9:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Red
Scotiabank Saddledome
11:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Yellow
Scotiabank Saddledome
1:00 p.m.
Practice
Team Black
Scotiabank Saddledome
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
9:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Red
Scotiabank Saddledome
11:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Yellow
Scotiabank Saddledome
1:00 p.m.
Practice
Team Black
Scotiabank Saddledome
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
9:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Red
Scotiabank Saddledome
11:00 a.m.
Practice
Team Yellow
Scotiabank Saddledome
1:00 p.m.
Practice
Team Black
Scotiabank Saddledome
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
9:30 a.m.
Pre-Game Skate
Home Game Group
Scotiabank Saddledome
10:30 a.m.
Pre-Game Skate
Away Game Group
Scotiabank Saddledome
12:00 p.m.
Practice
Non-Game Group
Scotiabank Saddledome
6:00 p.m.
Game  
vs. Edmonton 
Scotiabank Saddledome 
6:00 p.m. 
Game  
at Edmonton 
Rogers Place 


2025 Training Camp Roster


Team Red
Forwards
11
Mikael Backlund
74
Lucas Ciona
20
Blake Coleman
27
Matt Coronato
29
Sam Honzek
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
91
Nazem Kadri
23
Justin Kirkland
45
Sam Morton
65
William Stromgren
36
Aydar Suniev
47
Connor Zary
Defencemen
24
Jake Bean
48
Hunter Brzustewicz
41
Nick Cicek
44
Joel Hanley
89
Zayne Parekh
52
MacKenzie Weegar
Goaltenders
1
Devin Cooley
32
Dustin Wolf
Team Yellow
Forwards
49
Andrew Basha
61
Clark Bishop
86
Joel Farabee
93
Martin Frk
16
Morgan Frost
51
Matvei Gridin
15
Dryden Hunt
6
Rory Kerins
43
Adam Klapka
70
Ryan Lomberg
76
Martin Pospisil
17
Yegor Sharangovich
Defencemen
4
Rasmus Andersson
7
Kevin Bahl
37
Yan Kuznetsov
62
Daniil Miromanov
94
Brayden Pachal
98
Ilya Solovyov
Goaltenders
50
Ivan Prosvetov
80
Owen Say
Team Black
Forwards
60
Jacob Battaglia
87
Parker Bell
82
Nathan Brisson
90
Alex Gallant
95
Carter King
53
Hunter Laing
77
Mael Lavigne
73
Kadon McCann
83
David Silye
96
Carter Wilkie
Defencemen
3
Artem Grushnikov
67
Axel Hurtig
88
Simon Mack
59
Etienne Morin
92
Mace'o Phillips
72
Jeremie Poirier
Goaltenders
81
Connor Murphy
40
Arsenii Sergeev


News Feed

'Part Of Something Special'

Backlund Signs Two-Year Extension

'Have Your Own Journey'

Pair of Dubs

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

'Work Really Hard And Earn My Spot'

Game Won

Prospects Game Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Prospects Preview - Flames at Oilers

'Fight For A Spot'

Prospects Camp Notebook - 11.09.25

Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Raises $415,000

Flames Open 2025 Prospects Training Camp

'Big Day For The Organization'

Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf

Flames Trade Sticks For Clubs

'Just Gets Cooler With Age'