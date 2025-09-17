Backlund Signs Two-Year Extension

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed their captain Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension.

Backlund has played his entire 1,066-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the Flames. In 76 games last season, Backlund scored 15 goals and recorded 17 assists for 32 points. He has been one of the top conditioned players on the team throughout his career and ranked in the top three fittest Flames the past four years and finished first in testing last year.

On October 30th, 2024, Backlund played his 1,000th NHL game and become just the second skater in Flames franchise history to play 1,000-plus games with the club. At the time, he became the 19th born Swede to play their 1,000th NHL game.

In September of 2023, Backlund was named the 21st captain in Flames franchise history and is entering his third season wearing the ‘C’ for Calgary. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner for his humanitarian efforts in the 2022-23 season, becoming the first Flames player to win the award since Jarome Iginla in 2003-04.

Backlund was the Flames first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft.

TERM: Two-year.

AAV: $3,250,000

MIKAEL BACKLUND – CENTRE

BORN: Vasteras, SWE. DATE: March 17, 1989

HEIGHT: 6’0”. WEIGHT: 206 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 1st round (24th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft