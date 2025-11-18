'It's Awesome'

Morton fired up for tonight's game after recall from Wranglers

morton1
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

CHICAGO - Yan Kuznetsov looked over towards Sam Morton across the dressing room in Chicago after the Flames morning skate, cracking a big smile when asked about the forward’s call-up to the big club.

Of course, it was only six games ago Kuznetsov got the same phone call.

“I think it's awesome,” said a grinning Kuznetsov. “He was awesome (with the) Wranglers, and he was driving the bus there, so I think he'll have success here, too.”

Morton will be in the lineup tonight when Calgary hits the ice at the United Center for the first of two back-to-back road tilts, flying out right after to Buffalo to face the Sabres tomorrow before returning home.

The Flames recalled Morton and Dryden Hunt Monday, and re-assiged Rory Kerins to the AHL club.

In 16 games with the Wranglers this season, Morton has four goals and 12 points. He skated at centre between Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka at the morning skate.

Perhaps fittingly, he used the same word as Kuznetsov when asked about this opportunity with the Flames.

"It's awesome,” said Morton. “I'm super excited. Can't wait to get going.”

morton2

Morton suited up for the Flames in the final game of the regular season last campaign in Los Angeles on April 17, scoring his first NHL goal with his parents and now fiancée Ellie in attendance to watch.

He’ll look for number two tonight, thankful to be hitting the ice with the big club so quickly after the call-up.

“Absolutely, not a lot of time to think,” said Morton. “Just go play some hockey, like that's why we play – it’s for the game. So just enjoy some games.”

"Really excited. I'll try to create as much energy as I can"

When it comes to his approach to tonight's tilt, the Lafayette, Col. product – who signed a new one-year deal with the team on July 9 – said he wants to play the same way that got him here.

“Hopefully it doesn't (change), right?” said Morton. “I think even if you're in the American League, you should have the same habits and the same mindset going into every game. So, I think it's just that detail, orientation and consistency within each shift.”

That’s something he's concentrated this year, his second full season of pro, after putting 20 goals and 45 points in 70 games with the Wranglers last year.

“Just trying to build confidence in the consistency of my game,” said Morton “So try to reset before every shift and be the best that I can be each shift.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska said Morton impressed the brass at Flames training camp and the expectations for him tonight are clear.

“During camp he was very competitive for us,” said Huska. “We talked a lot about him, especially early in the camp, as a guy that was impressive, consistently; one of our better forwards throughout our training camp and through our exhibition season.

“So, what we look for out of him is much the same that he brings in the American League, just a little bit more focus on the checking side when he's here, because when you're in the American League, he’ss got to wear a bunch of different hats there. He’s on a line that we expect to be a line that's hard to play against here, and a lot of that means they have to do the right thing with the puck today.”

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

Flames Claim Beecher Off Waivers

Pregame Kuznetsov - 18.11.25

Pregame Huska - 18.11.25

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

Flames Claim Beecher Off Waivers

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

Flames Alumni 2024-25 Community Report

Shooutout Heartbreaker

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Game Day Notebook - 15.11.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

The Farm Report - 15.11.25

Future Watch Update - 14.11.25

Texas 2-0 Step!

'I'm Confident'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Recall Kerins From AHL

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Phillips Named To U.S. Roster For World Junior A Challenge

Flames Edged By Blues

'They Do Things Right'