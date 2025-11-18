CHICAGO - Yan Kuznetsov looked over towards Sam Morton across the dressing room in Chicago after the Flames morning skate, cracking a big smile when asked about the forward’s call-up to the big club.

Of course, it was only six games ago Kuznetsov got the same phone call.

“I think it's awesome,” said a grinning Kuznetsov. “He was awesome (with the) Wranglers, and he was driving the bus there, so I think he'll have success here, too.”

Morton will be in the lineup tonight when Calgary hits the ice at the United Center for the first of two back-to-back road tilts, flying out right after to Buffalo to face the Sabres tomorrow before returning home.

The Flames recalled Morton and Dryden Hunt Monday, and re-assiged Rory Kerins to the AHL club.

In 16 games with the Wranglers this season, Morton has four goals and 12 points. He skated at centre between Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka at the morning skate.

Perhaps fittingly, he used the same word as Kuznetsov when asked about this opportunity with the Flames.

"It's awesome,” said Morton. “I'm super excited. Can't wait to get going.”