Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

The Flames kick off a two-game road trip this evening in Chicago, taking on the Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

With Sam Honzek being week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the Flames recalled forwards Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt on Monday. Morton has 12 points through 16 games with the Wranglers this year. Hunt has 16 points in 15 games in the AHL this season, leading the Wranglers in scoring.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, Morton is expected to make his season debut with the Flames as he centred a line with Ryan Lomberg and Adam Klapka.

Mikael Backlund did not skate this morning but head coach Ryan Huska confirmed he will play this evening. Dryden Hunt skated at centre alongside Blake Coleman and Connor Zary this morning, in Backlund's absence.

If any lines or pairings change during warm-ups, this page will be updated.

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf