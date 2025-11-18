5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

Blake Coleman, who leads the Flames in scoring with seven goals - including one against the Sharks (see the goal below), said there was a lot of positives to take away from the pair of home tilts they want to pack with them and take on the road.

"I think our five-on-five game's been really good," Coleman told CalgaryFlames.com after practice Sunday, before the team boarded a flight to the Windy City Monday morning. "I think we've been good defensively, starting to get a lot of pucks on the net - some starting to go in. So, for us, it's finding a way to make special teams be a difference-maker for us and keep the rest the same."

Head Coach Ryan Huska echoed those points in his media availability Sunday.

"Our five-on-five game is coming along," said Huska. "That is one thing you can see from the eye test. We are not giving up nearly the chances we were before. I think we're doing a much better job of denying shot attempts right now.

"The areas we have to get better for this road trip are both sides of special teams. Of course, we scored a great powerplay goal last night (against the Jets), one that we really needed, one that allowed us to get the point last night, but we need to make sure we build off that and our penalty-kill has to raise its level as well."

First up: Chicago.

This is the second of three meetings this season between the Flames and Blackhawks. Connor Bedard had a goal and three helpers, while Spencer Knight recorded the shutout in a 4-0 win by the visiting 'Hawks on Nov. 8 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"I think we left a lot to be desired from that game, wasn't our best, but it's nice we get another crack at it pretty quick here," said Coleman. "We know they'll be ready for us on home ice. But sometimes you can simplify your game on the road and get to the way you need to play."

Of note, forward Sam Honzek left the game against the Jets with an upper-body injury after a collision with linemate Mikael Backlund and is out week-to-week. The team announced Monday morning that Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton had been recalled from the Wranglers and forward Rory Kerins had been assigned to the AHL club after his recall where he played against both San Jose and Winnipeg.

