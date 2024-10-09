'Ready To Roll'

Honzek set for NHL debut as Flames begin season in Vancouver

241009_Honzek
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

VANCOUVER — It’s a day Sam Honzek has been dreaming about his entire life.

Smiling from ear to ear, the 19-year-old took reps on Rogers Arena ice Wednesday morning, preparing for his NHL debut.

At about 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, he’ll be back on that playing surface, wearing a white Flames sweater, taking a solo twirl in the city he’s considered his hockey home for the past two years.

“It was nice to skate here, so far I’ve been here just as a fan,” Honzek said of Rogers Arena, a building he’s only ever been to twice before this season-opening trip. “Now, (I’m here) as a player.

"I would say I’m a little bit nervous, but (it’s) another game for me.”

Maybe just another game for Honzek, but to onlookers, it’s another big step in what has been a whirlwind month.

It’s easy to suggest Honzek’s rise from pure prospect to opening-night left winger has been the story of training camp. He led all Calgary skaters with seven points during the preseason, a total that included a highlight reel short-handed goal against Seattle Sept. 30.

Honzek’s not focusing on individual moments that have helped him achieve this lifelong goal, though.

Moreover, he’s expending that mental energy on continuing a process that’s helped him win an opening night job.

“I played my way all the way here, I don’t have to change it, and basically just keep doing what I was doing, what got me here,” he said Wednesday about his mindset. “Just bring more, work even harder and compete even harder.”

"I would say I’m a little bit nervous, but (it’s) another game for me"

As far as experience is concerned, this Flames team has a little bit of everything. From 900-plus game veterans like Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri, to Honzek, and hulking Czech winger Adam Klapka, who is likely to make his first-ever opening night appearance after getting into six games a season ago.

Head coach Ryan Huska is hoping to see more of the same from his young charges; more of the type of work they’ve put in already to be in this spot Wednesday evening.

“There’s no special message, it’s just ‘Don’t change what you did to allow you to be here,’” he said. “That’s really all we’ve said to the couple young guys, is just to make sure you go out and enjoy it, keep playing the way you’ve been playing.

“That’s what’s allowed them to have success and those are the types of things we need from them for our team to have success.”

Honzek has earned a plum assignment, too, skating alongside a pair of top-tier scorers in Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Beneath that smile - and, admittedly, a few nerves - there’s a quiet confidence from the Slovak.

A belief that he can be a benefit to the line, rather than just a hanger-on.

“Kuzy and Naz are really good players, top NHL players, I’m happy that I can play with them,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s going to click for us tonight, you know, I can help them with my speed, and bring some offence, and also help them on the other side of the puck.”

Unfortunately,. Honzek’s family won’t be on hand to catch Wednesday’s debut, given the distance required to travel from Slovakia.

But Honzek’s old billet family from his time with the Vancouver Giants will be in attendance, as well as his girlfriend’s family.

All ready to watch him seize the moment on a very special day.

“(Today) has been, so far, awesome,” Honzek said in anticipation. “Good morning skate, and ready to roll tonight.”

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

Say What - 'Everybody's Excited'

Pregame Kadri - 09.10.24

Game Day - 09.10.24

News Feed

Say What - 'Everybody's Excited'

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

'Dialled In'

Practice Notebook - 07.10.24

Flames Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

Future Watch Update - 07.10.24

Flames Assign Two Players To Wranglers

Flames Drop 3-2 Decision To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'Re-Establish Myself'

Flames vs. Jets Roster

Flames Sign Tyson Barrie

Practice Notebook - 03.10.24

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets

'Find Ways To Contribute'