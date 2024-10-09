'Ready To Roll'

VANCOUVER — It’s a day Sam Honzek has been dreaming about his entire life.

Smiling from ear to ear, the 19-year-old took reps on Rogers Arena ice Wednesday morning, preparing for his NHL debut.

At about 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, he’ll be back on that playing surface, wearing a white Flames sweater, taking a solo twirl in the city he’s considered his hockey home for the past two years.

“It was nice to skate here, so far I’ve been here just as a fan,” Honzek said of Rogers Arena, a building he’s only ever been to twice before this season-opening trip. “Now, (I’m here) as a player.

"I would say I’m a little bit nervous, but (it’s) another game for me.”

Maybe just another game for Honzek, but to onlookers, it’s another big step in what has been a whirlwind month.

It’s easy to suggest Honzek’s rise from pure prospect to opening-night left winger has been the story of training camp. He led all Calgary skaters with seven points during the preseason, a total that included a highlight reel short-handed goal against Seattle Sept. 30.

Honzek’s not focusing on individual moments that have helped him achieve this lifelong goal, though.

Moreover, he’s expending that mental energy on continuing a process that’s helped him win an opening night job.

“I played my way all the way here, I don’t have to change it, and basically just keep doing what I was doing, what got me here,” he said Wednesday about his mindset. “Just bring more, work even harder and compete even harder.”