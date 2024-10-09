Say What - 'Everybody's Excited'

Ryan Lomberg on the anticipation for tonight's game:

"Everybody’s excited, man. Everybody’s even. We’re excited to start this thing for real, and prove some people wrong."

On keeping up intensity and the role of the fourth line:

"Everybody’s got to do it, it’s definitely on us when guys aren’t. I think the fourth line of our team has to be our identity line, and has to be doing it night-in, night-out, doesn’t matter the score, we’ve got to be doing that. We’ll definitely be looking forward to bringing the speed, intensity, all that stuff."