Say What - 'Everybody's Excited'

Ryan Huska on opening night:
"You’re excited. When you look at our group, we’ve got Mikael, I think this is 17 for him, and then we have some young guys that are in their first game, so it’s an exciting time of the year. They work hard through training camp and the exhibition season, and now they get to play for real."
On giving the opening-night start to Dan Vladar:
"We knew who we were going to start a few days ago for this game, but we have a couple days between our next game, so that just gives us some time to re-evaluate, and see at that point. Win and stay in, I don’t think is the best way to do it for a goaltender, but at the same time, we want that competition. The expectation is that someone’s going to step up and take more of the starts."
On equipment manager Mark DePasquale's 2,000th NHL game:
"He’s the best in the business and we’re lucky to have him. 2,000 games behind the bench for Mark, that’s a lot of games, and that’s a lot of travel, that’s a lot of crazy hours and that’s a lot of players that he’s helped along the way. We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this day for him, with him, I know our players are excited about it, too, probably just as much as DePo is. We feel he’s the best in the league, we love the guy, so this is a great touch."