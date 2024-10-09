5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

1. Together As One

It's here.

After weeks of grueling on-ice sessions, and an eight-pack of preseason games, the 2024-25 regular season begins tonight in Vancouver.

And for the Flames, the new campaign brings about a sense of anticipation, but also one of unity and self-belief.

We've all seen the adage: Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn't Work Hard.

But so far this fall, we've also seen buy-in.

From everyone.

And an acknowledgement that success is that much sweeter when it's earned.

Make no mistake, these Flames have heard the doubters.

But head coach Ryan Huska's focus is on what's being built within the four walls of the Calgary dressing room.

"What happens outside of our room does not matter, what truly only matters is the belief that’s inside the room," he said Tuesday. "So far, I like the way the guys have approached it. I think they have a lot of belief in themselves as individuals, but also in the guys that are sitting beside them. I’m really excited, I want to get our season started.

"I like what they’ve done in exhibition, and now they get an opportunity against one of the very best teams in the league. It’s going to be a good challenge for us."

Driving that sense of belief, a group of six veterans named to the Flames' leadership group over the weekend.

A list that includes Stanley Cup champions, long-serving NHL veterans, and a captain who has dedicated his playing career to one city since being drafted in 2007.

Nazem Kadri will don an 'A' for the club this year, his third as a Flame.

For him, the team's success hinges on playing the game the right way, and taking advantage of the individual skill sets on display up and down the lineup.

"We’ve got a sneaky amount of talent in this room," Kadri said. "We’ve got some pace, we’ve got some physicality, we’ve got a little bit of everything.

"If everyone does their job and plays well, and does it collectively, we’re good."