5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

1. Wild Things

They're making our hearts sing.

And on this homestand, everything has been groovy.

Three games, three wins, and a sense of identity as the scrappy underdogs, the once written-off, never-shy bunch that has found a way to get things done, reaching the quarter-pole of the campaign with an 11-6-3 record, ahead of a Saturday matinee against Minnesota. TICKETS

But Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers felt different. Right from the drop of the puck, there was a sense of purpose - of hunger - that drove the group towards two points against one of the league's best teams.

Saturday poses a similar challenge: the Minnesota Wild stand between the Flames and a perfect 4-0-0 homestand.

But it's a challenge Nazem Kadri and his team is up for.

He's seen the predictions, the prognostications, and like his teammates, he's got a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

"Again, we don’t really care about that," Kadri said Friday, when asked about whether the wider perception of this Flames group is starting to change. "Our expectation has been high, and the standard has always been high here. I know we’ve been disrespected to a certain regard - from a media standpoint - just fuels the fire, we understand we’ve got great players in here.

"We’ve got a great mix of youth and veteran leadership, along with some great goaltending, that’s a pretty good recipe, I think."

Defenceman Kevin Bahl agreed, noting in his media availability Friday that he had an inkling when he was acquired by the Flames that he'd be joining a hard-working group.

One that's really starting to prove people wrong.

"People penciled us in, in a certain way," he said. "And we’ve kinda had that in the back of our mind, a lot of us."

Needless to say, there's a lot of season left.

But perhaps most encouraging about Calgary's most recent success is that it was driven by the future of the team.

All three goals against the Rangers came off the sticks of players 27 years of age or younger, and 23-year-old Dustin Wolf backstopped the bunch to his eighth victory of the season.

Of the NHL goalies with 10 or more games played this season, only one - Washington's Logan Thompson - has fewer regulation losses than Wolf, who's formed a pretty formidable partnership with Dan Vladar (another member of the 27 and under crew) to begin the campaign.

But as fun as Thursday was, Saturday's a different beast.

A Wild afternoon, shall we say.

And while the 2 p.m. start might mess with routine for some, for Kadri, it's just aces.

"I like them, get the evening off," he quipped when asked about matinee games.

"Wish we could play them all in the afternoon."